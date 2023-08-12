Gov. Mbah assigns portfolios to commissioners

… plans retreat for Exco members

…. as Aka Eze. Aka assumes duty as Commissioner for Information

By Cosmas Chukwu

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah has assigned portfolios to the newly inaugurated state commissioners with a charge on them to deliver on his administration’s campaign promises to the people of Enugu state

The commissioners and their portfolios are as follows:

Prof. Ndubueze Mbah- Education

Mrs. Ngozi Enih- children, gender affairs and social development

Engr. Lawrence Ezeh- lands and urban development

Prof. Sam Ugwu- environment and climate

Pharm. Chika Ugwoke- labour and employment

Dr. Kingsley Udeh- attorney general and commissioner for justice

Prof. Emmanuel Obi- health

Deacon Okey Ogbodo- local government rural development and chieftaincy affairs

Dame Ugochi Madueke- culture and tourism

Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu- youth and sports

Engr. Gerald Otiji- works and infrastructure

Nathaniel Uramah- finance and economic development

Dr. Malachy Agbo- human development and poverty eradication

Mr. Aka Eze Aka- information

Adaora Chukwu- trade, investment and industry

Dr. Martin Chukwunweike- housing

Obi Ozor- transport

Emeka Ajogwu- special duties

Dr. Felix Nnamani- water resources

Patrick Ubro. Agriculture and agro industrialization.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive council meeting, Friday, August 11,2023, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia said there will be a retreat for the executive council members on a date to be announced.

He explained that the knowledge gotten from the retreat will enable the Executive members to achieve the governor’s mission and vision for the people of Enugu state