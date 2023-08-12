Gov. Mbah assigns portfolios to commissioners

…. as Aka Eze. Aka assumes duty as Commissioner for Information
By Cosmas Chukwu
Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah has assigned portfolios to the newly inaugurated state commissioners with a charge on them to deliver on his administration’s campaign promises to the people of Enugu state
The commissioners and their portfolios are as follows:
Prof. Ndubueze Mbah- Education
Mrs. Ngozi Enih- children, gender affairs and social development
Engr. Lawrence Ezeh- lands and urban development
Prof. Sam Ugwu- environment and climate
Pharm. Chika Ugwoke- labour and employment
Dr. Kingsley Udeh- attorney general and commissioner for justice
Prof. Emmanuel Obi- health
Deacon Okey Ogbodo- local government rural development and chieftaincy affairs
Dame Ugochi Madueke- culture and tourism
Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu- youth and sports
Engr. Gerald Otiji- works and infrastructure
Nathaniel Uramah- finance and economic development
Dr. Malachy Agbo- human development and poverty eradication
Mr. Aka Eze Aka- information
Adaora Chukwu- trade, investment and industry
Dr. Martin Chukwunweike- housing
Obi Ozor- transport
Emeka Ajogwu- special duties
Dr. Felix Nnamani- water resources
Patrick Ubro. Agriculture and agro industrialization.
Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive council meeting, Friday, August 11,2023, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia said there will be a retreat for the executive council members on a date to be announced.
He explained that the knowledge gotten from the retreat will enable the Executive members to achieve the governor’s mission and vision for the people of Enugu state
