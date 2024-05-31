Bauchi Police arrests father  for attempting to sell his 5 years old daughter 

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

A 49 years old man ,Yusuf Umar of Dagu village in Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State have been arrested by the Bauchi state Polce command for trafficking his five-year-old daughter.

The State Police Commissioner Awwal Musa Mohammed revealed this at Police headquarter when he briefed Journalists on the incident.

According to the CP,“the accused took the infant (5-year-old) daughter from the estranged wife in Warji LGA under the pretence that he would take her to his sister in Bauchi town.

He said that ,“unknown to the mother, he had already arranged to hand over the girl to unknown person not knowing that he was a police detective.

The CP added that, “The defendant was arrested in a hotel in Bauchi after he bargained for N1.5 million to give up his biological daughter. Additionally, the defendant to sure his interest sent the sum of N50,000 for transportation fees to the person who linked him up with the buyer”.

The CP directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Intelligence Department (CID) to discreetly investigate the matter to unravel more motives behind the defendants actions, after which he will be charged to court.

The suspect, according to the CP, claimed to be a staff with Warji Local Government area council was arrested on the 26th May, 2024.

