Over 5,000 less privileged get relieved materials as NGO marks 5th anniversary

IBRAHIM QUADRI

According to the founder of the all female group, Mimi Raman, the organisation has empowered over 5,000 women since it was founded five years ago by donating relief materials to vulnerable and less privileged women in the society.

The Delta State born founder spoke when the Forum paid a visit to Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home/School, Yaba, Lagos, to donate food items and empowerment materials as part of activities marking the group’s 5th year anniversary.

According to Mimi, the organisation, with 10,000 members across the country, was founded with the purpose of giving back to the society and bettering the lives of women in the society.

“!Over the past five years, we’ve visited old people’s homes, orphanages and schools. We’ve given children books, spoken to young girls about their rights and needs, and provided them with much-needed supplies. We’ve fed the poor, supplied water tankers to the prison, supported the widows, and the sick. We’re so grateful for everyone who’s supported this group over the past 5 years, and am excited for what’s to come,” she said.

She added that since inception, the forum has shown commitment to solve the plight of women through various empowerment programmes which have made a positive impact on the society.

“There are a series of impactful initiatives we have planned to give back to society. We planned to further raise awareness on various social issues that affect women through campaigns, workshops, and public events. The aim is to educate the people and spark conversations about topics such as gender equality, domestic violence, and mental health.

Our commitment to giving back to society exemplifies our strong sense of responsibility and compassion towards marginalized communities, and this 5th year anniversary offers us the opportunity to reinforce our mission to empower women and make a lasting impact on the community,” she further said.

She however urged organisations to emulate the group by ‘ actively engaging with their community and addressing social issues,’

“We’re ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future for all. As we continue to grow and expand our reach, Dope Divas hopes to serve as an example for other organisations to follow and remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for women everywhere.