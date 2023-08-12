NSITF restates its commitment to providing succour to injured workers

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) has restated its commitment to providing compensation as succour to workers who sustain injuries, occupational diseases, disability, or death arising out of or in the course of work.

Management said it was also committed to ensuring that members of the informal economy are covered under the provisions of Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS).

The General Manager,Corporate Affairs of N SITF,Mrs Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo stated these Thursday in Lagos as Guest Speaker at the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria ( LAWAN) monthly forum.

She said Management remained diligent to its responsibility which is the processing and payment of compensation to injured employees.

“From July 2011 to June 2023, we have processed and paid 99,678 claims and compensations. In the year 2023 alone,from January to June, we have paid 8,959 claims under various contingencies,including medical expenses refund, loss of productivity, death benefits,disability benefits retirement benefits and further medical treatment”, she added.

Stressing that compensations were not restricted to cash only, Oji-Okoronkwo said ” we have provided prostheses as part of our rehabilitative compensation programme to over 100 employees, which has enabled them to continue to live their normal lives again”.

In compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on ease of doing business and automation of operational processes, NSITF,she disclosed, has completed the first phase of its E-NSITF project.

Oji-Okoronkwo explained that the project (E-NSITF) is customer-centric and is aimed at ensuring that bureaucracies and bottlenecks experienced in transaction with the Fund are reduced to the barest minimum.

“With the E-NSITF project, our employers are able to monitor their claims process and generate their compliance certificate, the project will also ensure transparency and reduce turn-around time for all our business process”, she added.