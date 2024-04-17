Herbal medicine employers formally join NLC

..Urge Nigerians to support FG in revamping economy
UFOMBA UZUEGBU
The nation’s labour community received fresh boost and increased in strength recently, following the formal inauguration of the National Association of Herbal Medicine Employers(NAHME),into the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),Lagos State Council.
The colourful ceremony which took place at the Yaba Secretariat of NLC, attracted eminent Nigerians from all walks of life, including leading herbal medicine practitioners,among others.
Welcoming guests to the occasion, the NAHME chairman,Lagos State chairman, Ajibode Emmanuel, appealed to Nigerians to support the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration in the economic resuscitation of the country.
He disclosed that notwithstanding the harsh economic realities Nigerians face on daily basis, the Union had created no fewer than 1,500 direct jobs and numerous indirect jobs.
Fielding from newsmen shortly after the induction, Ajibode said NAHME was worried over the plights of Nigerians in the amidst economic hardship,urging more people to identify with herbal medicine.
He reiterated that herbal medicine practice has been and will continue to compliment Orthodox medical practice in Lagos State and the country at large.
Ajibode said:” With the biting hardship in the country, we are appealing to everyone,for understanding and join hands with the actions of this regime to restore the economy back to its feet.
“Concerning the high costs of products, including pharmaceutical products,which are going out of the reach of most people on a daily basis, we need to cherish our traditional medicine and also have it at the back of our minds, that all these medicines being brought to us to use from the Western world,they are also from leaves and herbs, as well.
” On the hardship that the country is presently facing,I believe that it is a phase and it will pass,but before then,I want to encourage us all,to keep praying for the country. Let us all work together to support the government of the day,to make things better. We hope that the Naira that is appreciating,will continue to and prices will nosedive.
“We all need to say no to crime because those that are committing crimes are only making things worse.”
Continuing,Ajibode emphasized that ” our natural herbs are not bad at all,and we need to really learn to put them to use, by giving it a chance to see the light of the day by those in need of medication, so that they can realize that they don’t have to depend their lives alone on Western drugs,whereas the cure they need is at the backyard of their houses”.
