Herbal medicine employers formally join NLC

..Urge Nigerians to support FGin revamping economyUFOMBA UZUEGBUThe nation’s labour communityreceived fresh boost and increased in strength recently,following the formalinauguration of the NationalAssociation of HerbalMedicine Employers(NAHME),into the umbrella of theNigeria Labour Congress (NLC),Lagos State Council.The colourful ceremony which took place at the Yaba Secretariat of NLC, attracted eminentNigerians from all walks oflife, including leadingherbal medicine practitioners,among others.Welcoming guests to the occasion, the NAHME chairman,LagosState chairman, Ajibode Emmanuel, appealed to Nigerians tosupport the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration in the economic resuscitation of the country.He disclosed that notwithstanding the harsh economicrealities Nigerians face ondaily basis, the Union hadcreated no fewer than 1,500direct jobs and numerousindirect jobs.Fielding from newsmen shortlyafter the induction, Ajibode said NAHME was worried over theplights of Nigerians in theamidst economic hardship,urging more people to identifywith herbal medicine.He reiterated that herbal medicine practice has been andwill continue to complimentOrthodox medical practice inLagos State and the countryat large.Ajibode said:” With the bitinghardship in the country, weare appealing to everyone,forunderstanding and join handswith the actions of thisregime to restore the economyback to its feet.“Concerning the high costs ofproducts, including pharmaceutical products,which are goingout of the reach of mostpeople on a daily basis, weneed to cherish our traditional medicine and also have itat the back of our minds,that all these medicinesbeing brought to us to usefrom the Western world,theyare also from leaves and herbs, as well.” On the hardship that the country is presently facing,I believe that it is a phase andit will pass,but before then,I want to encourage us all,tokeep praying for the country.Let us all work together tosupport the government of theday,to make things better. Wehope that the Naira that is appreciating,will continue to and prices will nosedive.“We all need to say no to crime because those that are committing crimes are only makingthings worse.”Continuing,Ajibode emphasizedthat ” our natural herbs are not bad at all,and we need to really learn to put them to use, by giving it a chance to seethe light of the day by thosein need of medication, sothat they can realize that they don’t have to depend theirlives alone on Western drugs,whereas the cure they needis at the backyard of theirhouses”.