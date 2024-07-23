Minimum wage: Group calls for cut in working hours for workers

The President, Nigerian Workers Group (NWG), Dr Kayode Ehindero, has called for a cut in the working hours for civil servants in the country.

Ehindero made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

He said that the new minimum wage ought to be paid for a maximum four-hour productive work rather than eight hours.

He said that the cut would enable workers to utilise their time to pursue other ventures, augment their finances to meet their economic needs and alleviate the burden of the inflation.

“NWG is disappointed over the newly announced minimum wage of N70,000 by President Bola Tinubu.

“This amount is inadequate and fails to meet the basic needs of the Nigerian working class,” he said.

According to him, in the light of the country’s harsh economic reality and skyrocketing inflation, the NWG demands a more reasonable approach.

“We call on the Presidents of Labour Centers and Labour Unions to shift their focus from merely increasing wages to reducing working hours.

“The new minimum wage should be paid for 4 hours of productive work, not the standard eight hours,” Ehindero said.

He also said that the workers deserved a better deal, adding that “the government needs to prioritise their welfare.

He, therefore, urged the government and labour leaders to reconsider the approach and work together to improve the livelihoods of the workers.