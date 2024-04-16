Business Luncheon / Public Lecture oganizes by NSE ikeja branch in Lagos

L-r… Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch ,Engr Femi John Adedotun; representative of Special Adviser on infrastructures in Lagos State, Engr. Kamal Gbadamosi; Chairman (NSE) Victoria Island branch (NSEVI) ,Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu .

L-r…Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja Branch ,Engr Femi John Adedotun; Managing Director, BUA FOODS PLC , Engr .Dr . Dele Abioye; Former President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN) Engr. Idiat Amusu. Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

From 3rd left . Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja Branch ,Engr Femi John Adedotun; Representative of the (NSE) President ,Vice President Engr Rose Madaki; Guest Speaker, Managing Director, BUA FOODS PLC , Engr Dr . Dele Abioye; Chairman (NSE) Victoria Island branch (NSEVI) ,Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu ; Technical Secretary NSEVI Engr Babatunji Adegoke; Vice Chairman, (NSE) ikeja Branch .Engr Nimot Muili; Vice Chairman (NSEVI) Branch , Engr Babatunde James and others during the Business Luncheon / Public Lecture on ‘the Journey of a Business Engineer’.

L-r…Executive Director, Elin Group, Engr Benedict Oluwole Adeyileka; Managing Director BUA MiNES Development , Engr. Abiodun Abe and Vice President Corporate Service( NSE) Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata.

Guest Speaker, Managing Director, BUA FOODS PLC , Engr .Dr . Dele Abioye; Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja Branch ,Engr Femi John Adedotun; ( both Middle) with other Members of NSE . ikeja Branch.

Cross Section of the Guest , during the Business Luncheon / Public Lecture on ‘the Journey of a Business Engineer’ organised by (NSE) ikeja Branch held at Engineering Close Victoria Island , Lagos on 12/4/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

