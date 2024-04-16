Champion Newspapers Limited
Business Luncheon / Public Lecture oganizes by NSE ikeja branch in Lagos

L-r ...Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch ,Engr Femi John Adedotun;  representative of Special Adviser on infrastructures in Lagos State,   Engr. Kamal Gbadamosi; received a plague from Vice President Corporate Service( NSE) Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata.;  Chairman (NSE) Victoria Island branch (NSEVI)  ,Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu , during the Business Luncheon / Public Lecture on ‘the Journey of a Business Engineer’ organised by (NSE) ikeja Branch  held at Engineering Close Victoria  Island ,  Lagos on 12/4/2024 ...PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch ,Engr Femi John Adedotun;  representative of Special Adviser on infrastructures in Lagos State,  EngrKamal Gbadamosi; Chairman (NSE) Victoria Island branch (NSEVI)  ,Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu .

L-r…Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja Branch ,Engr Femi John Adedotun; Managing Director, BUA FOODS PLC , Engr .Dr . Dele Abioye;   Former President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN) Engr. Idiat Amusu.  Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi.

From 3rd left . Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja Branch ,Engr Femi John Adedotun;  Representative of the (NSE) President ,Vice  President Engr Rose Madaki; Guest Speaker, Managing Director, BUA FOODS PLC , Engr Dr . Dele Abioye; Chairman (NSE) Victoria Island branch (NSEVI)  ,Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu  ;  Technical Secretary   NSEVI Engr Babatunji Adegoke; Vice Chairman,   (NSE) ikeja Branch   .Engr Nimot Muili; Vice Chairman (NSEVI)  Branch ,  Engr  Babatunde James   and others during the Business Luncheon / Public Lecture on ‘the Journey of a Business Engineer’.

L-r…Executive Director, Elin Group, Engr Benedict Oluwole Adeyileka; Managing Director BUA MiNES Development , EngrAbiodun Abe  and Vice President Corporate Service( NSE) Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata.

Guest Speaker, Managing Director, BUA FOODS PLC , Engr .Dr . Dele Abioye;  Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja Branch ,Engr Femi John Adedotun;  ( both Middle) with other Members of NSE . ikeja Branch.

Cross Section of the Guest , during the Business Luncheon / Public Lecture on ‘the Journey of a Business Engineer’ organised by (NSE) ikeja Branch held at Engineering Close Victoria  Island ,  Lagos on 12/4/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

