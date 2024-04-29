Champion Newspapers Limited
Folashade Okoya @ 47, Celebrates 25th wedding Anniversary with her husband Chief Razaq in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya;  former Nigerian  High Commissioner to the United  kingdom Ambassador George Oguntade; CEO Eleganza industrial City ,Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya, (MON) ,Chairman of Premier Lotto, Chief Kesington  Adebutu (“Baba Ijebu) , during the Celebration of 25th wedding anniversary and 47th years birthday of Chief (Mrs.) Shade Okoya held in Lagos recently  on 25/4/2024...  PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku;  the celebrant ,CEO Eleganza industrial City  Chief  Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya ; Princess Bunmi Anyaoku; Iyalode of Lagos .Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima  Tinubu.

L-r… Former Governor of Lagos State late Alhaji Lateef jakande ,wife, Alhaja Abimbola; wife of the former President, Chief Mrs Bola Obasanjo; Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Mr Oyedele his wife Deputy Governor of Ogun State ; Noimot Salako-Oyedele; CEO Eleganza industrial City  Chief  Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya ; Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya; Chairman of Premier Lotto, Chief Kesington   Adebutu (“Baba Ijebu) , Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited. Sir Olu Okenwo, during  the cutting of the cake.

Chairman  of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary , pose with the celebrant CEO Eleganza industrial City ,Chief  Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya .

L-r… Chief Gbenga Obasa; Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese ,her husband Chairman  of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos  Chief Mike Inegbese ;Chief Paul Da Costa.

L-r… Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya;  Olori iyabode Ojora and  Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya.

L-r… Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist Dr. Sunny Folorunsho Kuku; Partner at SloweGanzi International, Wole Akande; former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment). Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo.

L-r… Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese; Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade; Alhaja  Modele Sarafa-Yusuf and  Mrs. Toyin Kudus.

L-r…Former Governor of Lagos State late Alhaji Lateef jakande ,wife, Alhaja Abimbola; Alhaja Nimota Adeleye and  Dame Marie Fatai-Williams.

L-r … Oloye  Ashabi MorounRanti  Adams ;  Mrs. Wosilat Okoya-Seriki  and  Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao.

L-r … Former ,Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Tunde Balogun ; CEO Eleganza industrial City Chief  Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya and  former Minister of State for Defense and Minister of State, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Jubril  Okoya and his wife former Mrs Sara.

L-r… Publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru with Princess Yewande Onilere.

Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru, with Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade.

CEO Eleganza industrial City   Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; (3rd right) with members of Okoya families .

L-r…Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; Chief Gbenga Obasa and  Chief  (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese.

Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited, Sir Olu Okenwo, his wife Lady Adejoke .

L-r… Princess Abah Falawiyo; Chief  Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya and  former Senator Florence Ita –Giwa.

L—r …Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Mr Oyedele his wife Deputy Governor of Ogun State ; Noimot Salako-Oyedele; CEO Eleganza industrial City ,Chief  Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya ; Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya; Chairman of Premier Lotto, Chief Kesington  Adebutu (“Baba Ijebu) , Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited. Sir Olu Okenwo; industrialist ,Chief Samuel Adedoyin, during the Celebration of 25th wedding anniversary and 47th years birthday of Chief (Mrs.) Shade Okoya held in Lagos on   25/4/2024  ….PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

