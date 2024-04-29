Folashade Okoya @ 47, Celebrates 25th wedding Anniversary with her husband Chief Razaq in Lagos

L-r… Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; the celebrant ,CEO Eleganza industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya ; Princess Bunmi Anyaoku; Iyalode of Lagos .Chief (Mrs.) Binta- Fatima Tinubu.

L-r… Former Governor of Lagos State late Alhaji Lateef jakande ,wife, Alhaja Abimbola; wife of the former President, Chief Mrs Bola Obasanjo; Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Mr Oyedele his wife Deputy Governor of Ogun State ; Noimot Salako-Oyedele; CEO Eleganza industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya ; Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya; Chairman of Premier Lotto, Chief Kesington Adebutu (“Baba Ijebu) , Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited. Sir Olu Okenwo, during the cutting of the cake.

Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary , pose with the celebrant CEO Eleganza industrial City ,Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya .

L-r… Chief Gbenga Obasa; Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese ,her husband Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos Chief Mike Inegbese ;Chief Paul Da Costa.

L-r… Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya; Olori iyabode Ojora and Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya.

L-r… Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist Dr. Sunny Folorunsho Kuku; Partner at SloweGanzi International, Wole Akande; former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment). Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo.

L-r… Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese; Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade; Alhaja Modele Sarafa-Yusuf and Mrs. Toyin Kudus.

L-r…Former Governor of Lagos State late Alhaji Lateef jakande ,wife, Alhaja Abimbola; Alhaja Nimota Adeleye and Dame Marie Fatai-Williams.

L-r … Oloye Ashabi MorounRanti Adams ; Mrs. Wosilat Okoya-Seriki and Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao.

L-r … Former ,Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Tunde Balogun ; CEO Eleganza industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya and former Minister of State for Defense and Minister of State, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Jubril Okoya and his wife former Mrs Sara.

L-r… Publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru with Princess Yewande Onilere.

Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru, with Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade.

CEO Eleganza industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; (3rd right) with members of Okoya families .

L-r…Chief Dr (Mrs.) Katia Ekesi; Chief Gbenga Obasa and Chief (Mrs.) Mary Inegbese.

Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited, Sir Olu Okenwo, his wife Lady Adejoke .

L-r… Princess Abah Falawiyo; Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya and former Senator Florence Ita –Giwa.

