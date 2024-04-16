Award: CP Gumel instrumental to sustained peace in Kano- Gov. Yusuf

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State, says the Commissioner of Police in Kano, Mohammed Gumel is instrumental to the sustained peace in Kano State.

Yusuf stated this during the Nigerian Police Awards and Commendation Night, in Abuja, where Gumel received the Community Policing Advocate of the Year Award.

The governor said his presence at the podium, while Gumel was receiving the award, was a privilege, due to his outstanding performance in maintaining peace in Kano state.

He explained that Gumel was able to sustain peace in Kano state through his exemplary community policing initiative.

“Gumel results in flushing out criminals and confronting crimes in Kano state was unprecedented, through the cleansing of the notorious Dala Hills of criminal elements”.

The Kano Police Commander under Gumel also witnessed impressive results through the adoption of technology, working tools and improved welfare.

Other strategies , according to the Governor, includes community partnership for robust intelligence gathering, people-friendly policing with respect to fundamental human rights among other result-based strategies.

Explaining further, Governor Yusuf said Gumel began his career in the Nigeria Police as Assistant Superintendent of Police, and was appointed Divisional Police Officer Commander of Police Training College, Minna.

He later became Officer-in-Charge, Niger State Police Command Intelligence Bureau and grew through the ranks to become Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation, Kwara State.

The experienced officer was later posted to Professional Police Service, ECOWAS Peace Support Operation Division and following his commitment, he was drafted into the ECOWAS Standby Force and later the Head, ECOWAS Police Component Peace Support Operation.

Upon completion of his tenure at the ECOWAS, the Governor said, Gumel was posted to the Technical Intelligence Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

From the headquarters, the exemplary officer was deployed to Sokoto Police Command as Commissioner and from Sokoto to Kano as Commissioner on May 2, 2023.

Gumel’s career progression was made possible by the series of professional training and specialised courses he attended both home and abroad.

He attended the seminars in Terrorist Financing Investigation International Course, London; Police Leadership Role Course in Combating Terrorism, USA; and other police courses in Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Germany.

The outstanding police commissioner is also a member/fellow of different professional bodies including fellowship of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria.

He is also a member of the African Union Commission Police Strategic Support Group; African Union Specialised Technical Committee on Defence Safety, and Security; World Intelligence Support System and Global Information Security Council.

This outstanding and exemplary journey of professionalism and a life of service earned him awards and recognition at national and international spheres.

For example, the Homicide Major Crime Command dignified Gumel with an award, while UK Metropolitan Police Service Operation recognised his outstanding abilities.

Similarly, he was also recognised as a trusted officer by the UN Mission in Liberia Police Contingent Commander, and Effective Policing Award by the African Trust Magazine.

Gumel also bagged the Kano Leadership, Enlightenment & Advocacy for Development Initiative Award, while the National Union of Road Transport Workers recognised him as an effective police officer and leader.

Other groups and organisations that recognised and honoured Gumel include the Grass Root Care Aid Foundation, the Bata Global Village GS Market Kano, the Arewa Consultative Forum and the Herbal and Traditional Barbers Association of Nigeria, the Governor said.

