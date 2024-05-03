Sanwo-Olu appoints Wasiu Ayinde’s daughter SSA tourism

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Damilola Ayinde, the daughter of Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly called KWAM1, as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Tourism.

Damilola, a legal practitioner, who have many musicians as clients, was appointed by the governor to complement work done in the Ministry of Tourism and Culture by the Commissioner, Toke Benson-Awoyinka and the Special Adviser, Idris Aregbe.

The appointee in a post on her official social media handle, confirmed the appointment, displaying congratulatory messages received from friends and associates.

Aside from that, her father, KWAM1, while performing on stage at the coronation and birthday reception of Oba Sikirullah Apena, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for appointing his daughter to serve the people of Lagos through the administration.

The fuji singer noted that it was his daughter, Damilola, who asked him to publicly thank the governor for her appointment.

