Police arrest suspected mastermind of Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Abdullahi

.Apprehend 50 suspects over violence, uncover drug den at Ile-Epo, Lagos

.As gunmen kill APC Abuja 2023 chairmanship candidate

.Military to court martial 2 officers over bombing of civilians in Kaduna

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Nigeria Police have announced that it operatives have made a major and significant breakthrough with the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the violent assault on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train in March 2022.

The arrested mastermind was identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi, also known as Moniker Mandi.

These were announced at a press briefing in Kaduna on Thursday, May 2, 2024 by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who also said that Abdullahi’s arrest marked a pivotal moment in the investigations into the unfortunate Abuja-Kaduna violent train attack.

ACP Adejobi said that the deadly Abdullahi, a terrorist was also involved in the abduction of the students of Greenfield University in 2021 in addition to other terror activities.

. Apprehend 50 suspects over violence, uncover drug den at Ile-Epo, Lagos

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force says it has restored normalcy to Ile-Epo in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State following clashes between hoodlums and youths.

Many people were reportedly injured after hoodlums clashed in the Ile-Epo area of Alimosho local government area.

According to sources, a fight broke out in the market on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday morning.

Some shops were set on fire by hoodlums while some goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the process.

But following deployment of police officers, led by Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Oke-Odo, the unrest at Ile-Epo was contained.

Consequently, over 50 suspects linked to the clashes were arrested, and the shanties they occupied were demolished, thereby dislodging them from their illegal activities.

In a statement posted by the Lagos State Police Command, signed by the PPRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on Thursday:

“Over fifty suspects have so far been arrested while the shanties they occupied have been destroyed, effectively dislodging them,” the police revealed.

According to a statement,

“during the operation to dismantle the shanties, law enforcement officers stumbled upon a hidden drug den that had been operating in plain sight.

“The discovery shed light on the extent of criminal activities in the area and raised concerns about the prevalence of drug-related issues”.

The statement added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, wasted no time in directing the prompt prosecution of the arrested hoodlums.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has directed the prompt prosecution of the arrested hoodlums and has equally warned that the Command would decisively deal with anyone found breaching the peace, in accordance with the law,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Area Commander Alagbado, alongside other Divisional Police Officers under the Area Command, remained at the scene of the clashes to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order in the area.

.As gunmen kill APC Abuja 2023 chairmanship candidate

In a nother development, the 2023 Kuje Area Council Abuja Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Talban Alhaji Hamidu Gaube has been killed by unknown gunmen.

Taliban was allegedly shot and killed on Wednesday evening by unknown gunmen, who also kidnapped three relatives working with him at his farm in Gaube village.

The tragic incident shook Kuje town as residents, who have endured increased harassment by kidnappers, armed robbers and one-chance criminals since last year trooped out enmass to mourn the politician.

Kuje Aea Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was thrown into mourning which brought the town to a standstill on Thursday morning when the deceased was laid to rest at the Muslim Cemetery located along Lanto Junction district if the town, according to Islamic traditions.

The Kuje/Gwagwalada Highway was blocked for several hours as hundreds of APC supporters on motorcycles and on foot joined other residents, friends, well wishers and associates in the long motorcade which followed the ambulance conveying the remains of the deceased to the Kuje Muslim Cemetery for burial.

Speaking to newsmen after the burial, Kuje Area Council Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Sabo said efforts are being intensified by area council chairmen in collaboration with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to improve security in the FCT satellite towns especially around farms to enable farmers take advantage of the rainy season and increase agricultural yield.

Sabo acknowledged that crimes such as kidnapping and armed robbery have sharply increased in Kuja Area Council but promised that security agencies are working round the clock to increase patrols of identified dark spots to rid the areas of criminal elements.

“So many things are being put in place to secure the people not only in Kuje but throughout the FCT. What happened yesterday (Wednesday) was a targeted attack and there are strategies being put in place to prevent its reoccurrence,” Sabo said.

Late Talban contested the FCT chairmanship election under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and had completed arrangements to contest again in next year’s polls.

.Military to court martial 2 officers over bombing of civilians in Kaduna

However, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj -Gen. Edward Buba, says two personnel of the Nigerian Army are facing a court martial in respect of the bombing incident at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State.

Buba disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja on the operations of the Armed Forces.

Recall that on December 3, 2023, no fewere than 85 civilians were mistakenly killed in military drone attacks in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, Buba said that the military would punish personnel found culpable in the December 3 incident, adding that investigation was conducted and concluded with a resolve to ensure that the personnel involved were brought to book and justice served for the victims.

He said: “The military has conducted a painstaking investigation into the incident and has initiated disciplinary action against those culpable.

“Accordingly, the affected personnel are to face a court martial for acts of omission or commission with respect to the incident.

“I am however constrained not to speak much about the incident as it would be adjudged as prejudicial being a case before court martial.

“The military will take extra precautions in the future to ensure that non combatants are safe,” he said.