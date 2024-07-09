NGF supports living wage for Labour-.Gov Oyebanji

..lauds civil servants’roles i n nation-building

UFOMBA UZUEGBU with Agency rep ort

As negotiation over the Nation al Minimum Wage continues relentlessly, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has restated that State Governors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF,are not opposed to approval of a living wage for Nigerian workers.

Governor Oyebanji described ci vil servants as critical stake holders in the administration of the State who represent the propelling force of the State’s machinery, as well as key factor in the power structure of the State.

The Governor stated these whil e delivering a keynote addres s at the 7th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, in Ado-Ekiti,the State capital on Wednesday.

He stressed that what the NGF is clamouring for,is fiscal fe deralism which would culminate in the ability and capability of individual States to pay.

Governor Oyebanji noted that s ince no State in the Federatio n wants to engage in retrenchm ent of their workforce, it is incumbent on individual States to determine what they could pay which would not end up in the eventual downsizing of the workforce.

“The NGF is not against the li ving wage, no Governor is agai nst the minimum wage, but what we are saying is that it must reflect fiscal federalism, ability and capacity to pay. No Governor wants to retrench, if there is a minimum wage today without any concurrent i ncrement in what we are earnin g, no State can pay and that is the conversation we are having–that,look,we want to give you a living wage but we must look at what comes to the States and whatever is in the best interest of the States and the workers,we will do

The Governor extolled the pivo tal role civil servants in the growth and development of the State, especially in the realization of the Six Pillars of his administration, adding that whatever complimen ts the administration had received today, as a result of its various achievements in office, can only be directly attributed to the efficiency and effectiveness of the workers.

” I have come here today, to a ssociate and rejoice with you as a major stakeholder in our body polity.More importantly, I am here to learn from you and to share your experience. As you know,the Civil Service is a reservoir of talents where you can find all profess ionals of different callings and experiences.

“A conference like this,does n ot benefit the senior civil se rvants alone,it is an avenue for all of us to learn from one another, cross- fertilize ideas, and share experiences. I am therefore, not just here as a Special Guest of honour, I am here as a student of Public Administration”, Governor Oyebanji added.