Remain calm, law-abiding ,ASCSN tells members

The National Leadership of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has called on its teeming members to remain calm, resolute, steadfast and law-abiding as arrangement has been concluded to appeal the Judgment of the National Industrial Court in respect of the leadership of the Union.

In a statement issued in Lagos today (10th July 2024), the ASCSN Secretary,-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, emphasized that the Union would ensure that justice was done on the matter.

It will be recalled that on Monday, 22nd February 2021, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) arrested and detained Bola-Audu Innocent for alleged case of human trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable persons.

The Union thereafter resolved that given the enormity of the case and to save the image of the Association and protect his job that Bola-Audu should step aside so that informal channels could be explored by the National Leadership of the Association with the authorities to give him soft landing.

Instead of abiding by this wise counsel, Bola-Audu allegedly, elected to recruit thugs to be invading the headquarters of the Association in Lagos and the Annex office in Abuja and also dragged the Union to Court in violation of the Constitution of the Association.

Apebo alleged that he also wrote letters to the Banks of the Union to put a lien on the Bank Accounts of the Association to cripple its activities.

Against the background of these alleged anti-union activities, the Association expelled Bola-Audu from the body in line with the Union’s Constitution.

” It is also necessary to state that the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation also barred him from entering the Treasury House, Abuja while the Federal Civil Service Commission equally suspended him from service but he later smuggled himself back to the Civil Service” the statement further alleged.

