ASCSN Scribe,Apebo renews appeal for payment of gratuity to retirees

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Federal government workers, under the aegis of the Association of Senior Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), have renewed appeal to the government, to review the 2014 Pension Scheme Act,saying it shortchanges retirees under the scheme.

The Secretary-General of the Association, Comrade Joshua Apebo, who stated this in a chat with the Daily Champion in the Lagos office of the Association, stressed that many things were wrong with the scheme as retirees receive less than those who retired under the old scheme.

He noted that retirees under the old scheme receive 50 per cent higher pension than those under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Apebo said this was not fair and should be looked into.

Lamenting non payment of gratuity to pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme, Apebo emphasized that there is no where in the 2014 Pension Act where gratuity was abolished.

He therefore called on the government to restore the payment of gratuity to core civil servants.

He argued that non-funded government organizations such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),NigeriaPorts Authority (NPA) and many others, pay huge severance packages and wondered why civil servants are exempted.

On the planned implementation of the Steve Orosanye panel report on restructuring and rationalisation of Federal Government parastatals,Commissions and Agencies, he called on government to adhere to the Labour Act and negotiate with the industrial Unions before laying off any civil servant.

Comrade Apebo said this will ensure that the affected workers are treated fairly and paid in line with the Labour Act.

He noted that some of the conditions which necessitated the setting up of the panel in 2012, are no more tenable and if the government still plans to go ahead, there should be a total review of the report.

