HealthCare: “Let’s ensure every Child receives Vital Protection of Immunization” – Oluremi Tinubu

First Lady of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has united with the global community to mark World Immunization Week.

According to the First Lady, the focus is on ensuring every child receives the vital protection of immunization.

In a statement released by Busola Kukoyi, Senior Special Adviser on Media to the First Lady, on April 24, 2024.

It states, ”This week, as we commemorate World Immunization Week alongside the global community, it’s a moment to ponder the invaluable contribution of vaccines in safeguarding the health and vitality of our families, especially our children.

“Vaccines stand as formidable shields against infectious diseases, proven safe and effective in preserving countless lives. They remain a cornerstone in our arsenal against preventable illnesses.

“By prioritizing comprehensive vaccination for all children, we furnish them with the optimal foundation for a thriving life, enabling regular school attendance, active participation in various activities, and the realization of their fullest potential.

Let us unite with our healthcare providers in crafting a future where every Nigerian child is shielded. Let’s ensure every child receives the protection of immunization.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng