Glo-powered African Voices showcases South African classical entertainers    

Two well-known South African musical performers will feature in this weekend’s episode of the Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers on CNN.

Grammy award-winning flutist Wouter Kellerman and the well-liked and enormously famous cellist Abel Selaocoe will on the programme recount their experience and success in their classical music.

The classical genre is being elevated across the continent by these two and a large group of South African performers. Abel Selaocoe, a cellist with exceptional improvisational talent, uses classical music to motivate the next generation of musicians, while Wouter Kellerman, a flutist and composer, combines his modern sound with a traditional manner.

Kellerman, 62, won a Grammy Award in 2022. He has also collaborated with the Soweto Gospel Choir on Symphonic Soweto – A Tribute to Nelson Mandela and won as many as eight South African Music Awards.

Cellist Abel Selaocoe is altering the specifications of the cello as a musical instrument. From collaborations with world musicians and beatboxers to concerto performances and solo classical recitals, he travels fluidly across a variety of genres and styles.

The programme featuring the duo is scheduled to air this Saturday, August 12, at 12.30 p.m. on DSTV channel 401 with repeat broadcasts on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and at 7.00 p.m.