Payment Link Integration as Growth Driver for E-commerce Businesses

The African e-commerce market grossed USD 277.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 939.8 billion in 2032. However, with a global cart abandonment rate of 70%, many of which are related to payment issues, there is a clear need for e-commerce businesses in Nigeria and beyond to provide seamless and efficient transactions to increase their revenue and scale. An effective payment solution for e-commerce businesses is payment link integration.

Payment link integration emerges as a powerful tool for e-commerce businesses to facilitate payment in a convenient and streamlined way. This SeerBit article delves into what a payment link is, how it works, and its benefits for your e-commerce business.

What Is a Payment Link?

A payment link is a unique, shareable URL that directs the customer to a secure payment page where they can make payment for their purchase. This method ensures a seamless and streamlined payment process for customers, particularly removing the need for a physical card or a card terminal. A business can generate this link for any specific transaction and send it directly to the customer through one of several possible channels (email, social media, SMS, etc.).

Payment links make payments convenient for both businesses and customers. Even e-commerce businesses without a website can receive payments online with a payment link. For e-commerce businesses with websites, online payment link integration allows them to boost sales by selling their products on other platforms beyond the business’ website.

Here’s How Your E-commerce Business Benefits from Payment Link Integration

Implementing payment links in your e-commerce setup can offer several advantages that streamline the purchasing process for you and your customers. Here are some reasons why you should integrate payment links for your e-commerce business:

Customer Experience and Convenience

Payment links provide a convenient way for customers to complete transactions without having to navigate through a complex checkout process. This improves the customer experience during shopping as they can pay with ease. With just a click on the payment link, customers can quickly and easily make a purchase, reducing the likelihood of cart abandonment.

Flexibility

Payment links offer your business flexibility in receiving payments, as they can be customised for different types of transactions. It supports multiple payment methods, such as credit/debit cards, digital wallets, bank transfers, etc., allowing you to cater to your customer’s preferred payment method. Consequently, you have more successful transactions and an increased customer satisfaction level.

Improved Cash Flow

With payment links, the speed and efficiency of payments increase. Consequently, this helps to improve your business’s cash flow. The accompanying ease of payments also means that customers are more willing to part with their money, thereby boosting your bottom line.

Security

Payment links are typically hosted on secure payment gateways, ensuring the safety of sensitive customer information during transactions. By leveraging trusted payment providers and encryption technologies, you can instil confidence in your customers and protect their data from unauthorised access.

Reduces Payment Processing Error

Payment link ensures efficiency in the payment process, leaving little room for processing errors. It also ensures that customers don’t have to manually type in their payment information, hence cutting out the risks of human errors, such as wrong billing address or credit card information in the payment process.

Mobile-friendly

As mobile commerce continues to grow, having a mobile-friendly payment solution is crucial. Payment links are inherently mobile-friendly, allowing customers to complete transactions directly from their smartphones, whether they’re on the go or at home.

Tracking and Analytics

Payment links often come with built-in tracking and analytics features that provide valuable insights into customer behaviour, transaction trends, and sales performance. By analysing this data, you can make informed decisions to optimise your ecommerce strategy and maximise revenue.

How To Create a Payment Link for Online Payment

Creating a payment link to receive online payment involves the following steps:

Choose a payment gateway provider

The first step is to partner with a reliable payment gateway like SeerBit that offers payment links as part of its service. Read our blog post on what to consider when choosing a payment provider to help you make the right choice. A few factors to consider are your business needs, security, compatibility, and pricing structure. SeerBit easily checks all the boxes.

Create a SeerBit account

Once you’ve decided on SeerBit as your payment gateway provider, the next thing is to create your SeerBit account. This is a straightforward process that involves providing your business’ information and completing the KYC process for compliance.

Access and set up the payment link feature

SeerBit offers payment links as a part of its service. Once you’re logged in, you can create a payment link in your dashboard which you send to your customers. This link works for both one-time and recurring payments.

To set up your payment link, go to “Payments” on your dashboard, click on “Payment Links,” then “Create Payment Link” and fill in the required details. A link will be created afterward which you can send to your customer via email, messenger apps, social media, invoice, or QR code.

Conclusion

By integrating payment links into your e-commerce business, you make payments very convenient for your customers and considerably improve your customer satisfaction. SeerBit payment link offers you an easy payment collection process while allowing you to cater to your customers’ payment needs. SeerBit also uses the best security tools and the latest encryption and tokenization technologies to ensure the security of transactions and customer payment information.