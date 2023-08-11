Okoro Alawari assumes duty as Plateau 43rd CP

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

CP Okoro Alawari Julius Friday assumed duty as the 43rd Commissioner of Police (CP) Plateau State Command.

CP Julius was in Benue State Command as Commissioner of Police where he served last before his posting to Plateau State Command as the 43rd CP

A statement by DSP Alfred Alubo, Police Public relation officer, Plateau State Command, said CP Okoro Alawari Julius hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He holds a Bachelor of Art (ed) degree in History at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma in 1987 and a Masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 2010.

The Commissioner of Police was commissioned as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in March, 1990. He served in various capacities, making tremendous impact across different States of the Federation.

The statement further confirmed that the CP from his early days as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and rising to the rank of Deputy Commissioner Police, has served the nation in various capacities which includes, Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO), Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Tactical Team Commander, Area Commander, Head, Department of Finance and Administration, Operations and Investigation, just to mention but a few.

“Having distinguish himself from his contemporaries, and scoring high points in his previous postings and leadership capacities, Julius was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) in March, 2022 and was posted as Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and later to Benue State Command as Commissioner of Police where he served last before his posting to Plateau State Command as the 43rd Commissioner of Police.

CP Okoro Alawari Julius on assuming duty Friday 11th August, 2023, assured the people of Plateau State that the Command under his watch will continue to improve in its duty of protecting lives and properties, maintaining law and order, while creating a safe environment for all Plateau citizens to live in.

