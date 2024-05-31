Nigeria Military neutralize 165, frees 75 hostages, arrests 343 Suspects

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja.

The Nigerian Military has said on Thursday that it’s troops have neutralized about 165 terrorist, freed 75 hostages and arrested 343 suspects within the period under review.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba made this known while briefing Journalists on ongoing military operations in different parts of the country in Abuja.

According to him, the operations which took place between May 20 and 28, 2024, resulted in the neutralization of 165 terrorists, the arrest of 343 suspects, and the rescue of 75 hostages.

General Buba, added that, the military troops and other security agencies have made remarkable strides in all six geopolitical zones, showcasing a collaborative and successful approach to ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

In the North East, Operation HADIN KAI troops neutralized 69 terrorists, arrested 87 suspects, and rescued 28 hostages. Additionally, they recovered a significant amount of arms and ammunition, including AK47 rifles, Dane guns, and rounds of ammunition.

In the North Central, Operation SAFE HAVEN troops neutralized 13 insurgents, arrested 63 violent extremists, and rescued 20 kidnapped hostages. They also recovered several arms and ammunition, including AK47 rifles, fabricated pistols, and magazines.

In the North West, he said troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI neutralized 63 terrorists, arrested 157 suspects, and rescued 25 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered a significant amount of arms and ammunition, including AK47 rifles, PKT guns, and Dane guns.

In the South, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE destroyed several illegal refining sites and recovered stolen products, including crude oil and illegally refined AGO.

General Buba added that troops also arrested 16 suspected oil thieves and violent extremists and recovered several weapons and ammunition.

While in the South East, troops of Operation UDO KA foiled a kidnapping incident, arrested suspected violent extremists and illegal miners, and conducted counter-kidnapping operations. They rescued 11 kidnapped hostages and recovered several arms and ammunition, including AK47 rifles and Dane guns.

Similarly, in the South West, Operation AWATSE troops conducted offensive and arrest operations, arresting 54 suspected violent extremists and kidnappers and recovering several arms and ammunition, including locally made guns and cartridges.

The Defence Headquarters commended the troops for their gallantry and professionalism, urging them to continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the country.

All recovered items, arrested suspects, and rescued hostages, according to the Director were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

The troops would continue to fight until the terrorists are defeated on the battlefield and help the natio flourish again, he said.

A minute of silence was observed for officers and others that lost their lives in defending their father land.