Soludo receives Chief Of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, assures of increased partnership

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has again assured of the State government partnering with the Nigerian Navy as well as supporting interventions for greater mutual output and safer region

Governor Soludo was speaking when the recently appointed Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The Governor revealed that notwithstanding the fact that the service does not take cognizance of ethnicity in making appointments but uphold the highest form of professionalism and hierarchy, Vice Admiral Ogalla’s appointment, he said, was greeted with much jubilation in the South East region and commended the President for the goodwill.

While commending the Navy and their formidable collaborations with other security agencies, Governor Soludo revealed that there is increased need for Navy presence in the State because of the oil theft and bunkering going on at the Ogwuikpele area of the state.

“It has become existential threat in the South east, but with your strategic appointment, there is this voice, to uproot the criminals and profile them for who they are.

“We deserve to have a liveable and prosperous Anambra State”, he said.

The Governor praised the Navy and indeed, all security agencies operating in the state, for the sacrifices and described their job as a calling that should be respected.

Speaking earlier, Vice Admiral Ogalla recalled that the Naval Outpost in Onitsha was established with assistance from the state government, assuring that they will redouble their efforts to do more to ensure that peace returns in the region.

He decried a situation where sit at home persists and criminal gangs parade themselves as people who dictate what happens as an aberration with the tendency of drawing the region backwards

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Barr. JPC Anaeto, Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Mr. Chikodi Anara, Chief of Protocol and Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Chinedu Nwoye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security AVM Ben Chiobi Rtd, as well as senior officers in the Navy, attended the function.