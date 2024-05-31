Campaign Fund: EFCC Begins Probe On Alleged N2.5bn Fraud Against Kwankwaso

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigation on the misappropriation of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) campaign fund for 2023 elections and failure of the Kwankwaso’s led National Working Committee to pay party agents that worked for the party in the 2023 presidential and governorship elections, across the country.

It was reliably gathered that the anti-graft agency has invited the National Secretary of the party, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday to substantiate the allegations of fraud levelled against Senator Kwankwaso and his Private Secretary, Mrs Folashade Aliu, who is believed to be the ‘conduit pipe’ of Kwankwaso’s alleged misappropriation of party funds with campaign and donations secret account.

The sources made it clear that Oginni’s petition also allegedly indicted the signatories to a bank account of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, which includes Prof. Rufai Alkali, Abba Kawu, and Dipo Olayokun.

“Consequently, the anti-graft agency may be compelled to probe the sudden wealth of Dipo Olayokun and how he acquired properties in choice areas of Abuja in less than two years of his tenure as signatory to NNPP’s account.

Confirming the development in an interview with journalists in Abeokuta, the party National Secretary, Comrade Oginni said, he was a guest at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja last week Wednesday to make statements and clarifications on the petition he signed on behalf of the party, alleging Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his team of N2.5 billon fraud.

“Truly, I was invited by the EFCC. I honoured the invitation and I was satisfied with the professionalism of EFCC officers. I answered questions related to the petition I signed on behalf of NNPP without any harassment or intimidation.

“They want to be sure that the allegations are true and without any ill motives. We are very sure that Nigeria is in a very safe stance with these crops of EFCC officers who are ready to get rid of corruption at Nigeria high places without sacred cows,” Oginni said.

In the light of the confirmed invitation of the National Secretary of the NNPP, it is very clear that investigation has commenced on the petition against Senator Kwankwaso and his invitation by the anti-graft agency to clear his name is imminent.