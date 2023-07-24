Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving Day held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Chairman of the occasion Dr. Jeff  Duru; Head Boy, Okagbare Alessandro; Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; Head Girl. Ibeabuchi  Precious; guest Mr. Okagbare Alessandro and Guest Speaker Miss Chinyere Obi, during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving  Day, held at the school Premises Addo Road  Ajah in Lagos.  22/7/2023 ... PHOTO  CHINYERE IKEANYI.
32
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…Principal Goldenline Schools  Mr. Morgan Onomiwu; Head Boy, Okagbare Alessandro;  receiving the award from the Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah  Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo; Head Teacher of the School, Mr. Akinwale Ayoade.

L-r… Chairman of the occasion Dr. Jeff Duru; Guest Speaker  Miss Chinyere Obi and  Proprietress  Goldenline Schools Ajah  Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo.

Cross Section of the Student of Goldenline Schools Ajah, performing to the guest.

L-r …Chairman Planning Committee Mr Peter Ogugua; Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; addressing the guest during the Commissioning of Goldenline Vocational Center, Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo and others.

Cross Section of the student during the debate competition, Head Teacher of the School.

L-r… Principal Goldenline Schools  Mr. Morgan Onomiwu; Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah  Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; presenting excellent support for the growth of the School award to the Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff  Duru and  Head Teacher Mr Akinwale Ayoade.

L- r… Chairman of the occasion Dr. Jeff  Duru; Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo;  Head Girl. Ibeabuchi  Precious; Guest.Mr Okagbare Alessandro  and Guest Speaker.  Miss Chinyere Obi.

Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs) Helen Nkwo; Chairman of the occasion Dr. Jeff  Duru; Miss Chinyere Obi ; (all middle) and others pose with the graduating student.

Cross Section of the Graduating Student presenting a gift to Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo (middle) during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving  Day, held at the school Premises Addo Road  Ajah in Lagos.  22/7/2023 … PHOTO:  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

 

Continue Reading
Peter 9730 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 24 ,2023

Centre for Environmental Human Resource and Development…

Funeral Service of Mama Edith Dibofu,Mother-in-Law of…

Babatunde Fashola, wake keep & night of tributes of his…

1 of 333