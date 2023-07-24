Ondo: Pregnant woman, 2 children, 11 others burnt to death in petrol tanker explosion . State govt mourns victims

DAMISI OJO, Akure

An account by a witness said the explosion was caused by a spark from a phone call by one of the people scooping petrol.

A petrol tanker explosion caused by a spark from a phone clutched by one of the people scooping petrol at the scene has claimed at least 15 lives including a pregnant woman and three children at Ore, Ondo State.

The tragedy occurred at Ore on the Benin-Sagamu-Lagos expressway in Odigbo council area when the poor surged out to siphon the now expensive commodity from the fallen tanker.

He put the number of casualties at 15 people, who were roasted beyond recognition.

“Three children died, and we have counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died. The money is still with her,” he said.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, who was at the scene, described it as tragic.

He said he would provide details to journalists shortly.

.Ondo mourns victims of fuel tanker explosion at Ore

Ondo State government on Monday expressed shock over the tragic death of fellow citizens in an explosion from a fuel laden tanker at Ore, in Odigbo Local Government.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the government and people of the State are devastated by this unfortunate tragedy, which is not is not only gripping, but mind numbing.

She said:”It is a tragedy that should not have occurred. Our hearts go out to the victims of the fuel tanker explosion and their families.

“This is a most horrendous way to die. We are shocked and traumatized as we express the depth of our grief for the victims of the explosion.

“The state would reach out to the victims’ families who are affected by these avoidable deaths. Whatever circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident must be discouraged.

“This is one tragedy too many and it is our joint responsibility to ensure this does not happen again. May God grant repose to the souls of the departed and succour to their families”.