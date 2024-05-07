Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) ,3rd session of 35th Synod Opening Ceremonies held in Lagos

L-r… Secretary To The State Lagos State Government (SSG). Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; receiving a gift from wife of The Bishop Diocese of Lagos(Anglican Communion) ,Mrs. Modupe Okupevi.

From 2nd left… Registrar, Lagos Diocese, Barr. Segun Ajayi ; Chancellor Lagos Diocese Hon. Justice Dayo Oyebanji ;The Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven . Ifedola Okupevi; Deputy Chancellor Mr Olumide Sofowora (SAN) and others .

L-r… Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos ,Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale; Registrar, Lagos Diocese, Barr. Segun Ajayi; Deputy Chancellor Mr Olumide Sofowora (SAN) Chancellor Lagos Diocese Hon. Justice Dayo Oyebanji; the Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven. Ifedola Okupevi.

L-R …Bishop of Diocese on the Coast (Anglican Communion), Ondo State, Right Reverend Oluseyi Pirisola; with Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Anglican Communion. Rev. Dr. James Olusola Odedeji.

L-R… Dame Princess Karenate-Egbuson (Ada –Ife Global) Mrs Modupe Fasina and Yewande Dekalu (Lady Cobbler).

L-r… The Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven . Ifedola Okupevi; Legal luminary Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, CFR; Vicar and Archdeacon of Ikoyi, Venerable Folorunso OreOluwa Agbelusi.

Cross Section of the Priest .during the 3rd session of the 35th Synod Opening Ceremonies held at Our savior Church TBS in Lagos .on 6/5/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

