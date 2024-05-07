Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) ,3rd session of 35th Synod Opening Ceremonies held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
R-L ... Chancellor Diocese of Lagos,,  Hon. Justice Dayo Oyebanji; Secretary To The State  Lagos State Government (SSG).  Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; The  Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven . Ifedola Okupevi;  his wife  Mrs Modupe ; Emeritus,  Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)  (Rtd) Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo;  his wife  Mrs. Oluranti, during  the 3rd  session of the 35th  Synod Opening Ceremonies  held  at Our savior Church TBS in Lagos .on 6/5/2024... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
56
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Secretary To The State  Lagos  State Government (SSG).  Barr. ‘Bimbola  Salu-Hundeyin; receiving a gift from  wife of The  Bishop Diocese of Lagos(Anglican Communion) ,Mrs. Modupe Okupevi.

From 2nd left…  Registrar, Lagos Diocese, Barr. Segun Ajayi ; Chancellor Lagos Diocese Hon. Justice Dayo Oyebanji ;The  Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven . Ifedola Okupevi;  Deputy Chancellor Mr Olumide Sofowora (SAN) and others .

L-r… Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos ,Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale;  Registrar, Lagos Diocese, Barr. Segun Ajayi; Deputy Chancellor Mr Olumide Sofowora (SAN) Chancellor Lagos Diocese Hon. Justice Dayo Oyebanji; the  Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven. Ifedola Okupevi.

L-R …Bishop of Diocese on the Coast (Anglican Communion), Ondo State,  Right Reverend Oluseyi Pirisola; with Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Anglican Communion. Rev. Dr. James Olusola Odedeji.

L-R… Dame Princess Karenate-Egbuson (Ada –Ife Global) Mrs Modupe Fasina  and  Yewande Dekalu (Lady Cobbler).

L-r… The   Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven . Ifedola Okupevi;  Legal luminary Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, CFR; Vicar and Archdeacon of Ikoyi, Venerable Folorunso OreOluwa Agbelusi.

Cross Section of the Priest .during  the 3rd  session of the 35th  Synod Opening Ceremonies  held  at Our savior Church TBS in Lagos .on 6/5/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11057 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

OTC 2024: Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil)…

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen.…

World Bank is partnering with Association for Consulting…

Pride women Conference , 8th Edition held in Lagos

1 of 457