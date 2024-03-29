Family Announces Burial Arrangements of Ex-Reps Member, Cairo Ojougboh

The family of the former member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has announced his burial arrangements.

The late Ojougboh, who died on February 7, 2024, aged 64, will be buried on Friday, April 19, 2024 at the Ojougboh Family Compound in Agbor, Delta State.

The Internment will take place immediately after a Funeral Mass, scheduled to start by 10:00a.m. at the St. John The Baptist Catholic Church along Old Lagos/Asaba Road, Agbor in Delta State.

Reception will take place the same day at the Open Ground, Opposite Central Hospital, Agbor.

The late Ojougboh was an illustrious son of Delta State. He was a grassroot politician who has contributed immensely to the development of Delta State and the nation at large. He was a prominent, fearless and outspoken politician without prejudice to tribe or tongue.

Ojougboh was conscientious, amiable, accessible and generous to all who came across him and was committed to serving the public interest and improving the lives of citizens.

Other lined-up burial activities that will precede the interment are Requiem Mass on Thursday, April 16, 2024 by 4:00p.m. at the Church for The Assumption, Asokoro, Abuja and Vigil Mass on Thursday, April 18, 2024 by 4:00 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, Alihame, Agbor, Delta State.

The Christian Wake will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024 between 6:00p.m. and 10:00p.m. at the Ojougboh Family Compound, Alihame, Agbor, Delta State.

The burial activities shall be capped with a Thanksgiving Mass on Sunday April 21, 2024 at All Saints Catholic Church, Alihame, Agbor, Delta State by 9:00a.m.

Late Cairo Ojougboh represented Ika Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007 and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

He was also a former Executive Director Project of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

We extend our sincere gratitude to everybody for their show of love and support at this trying time.