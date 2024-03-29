TotalEnergies celebrates 100th anniversary of Company’s creation.

TotalEnergies’ 100,000 employees in 120 countries worldwide are pleased and proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Company’s creation.

TotalEnergies’ 100-year history tells the story of the world and energy, from the 1920s to the

present day.

A bold and visionary decision On March 28, 1924, Compagnie Française des Pétroles was founded in France, a country without any oil. This bold and visionary move marked the start of a century-long saga. Tosecure France’s energy supply, our company would travel to the four corners of the globe,

adapting and growing throughout the century and its many technological and geopolitical

upheavals.

Pioneers for 100 years

Unlike our rivals of the day, we did not have access to local resources. That is why we built

our competitive advantage on international expansion and technical prowess. These two

factors have shaped our pioneer spirit and our journey to this day. Over the years, we have

continuously pushed back the boundaries – both technical and geographical – while also

adapting to changing needs and customer expectations. This is how we accompanied the

remarkable progress and development that took place in modern society during the 20th

century. We also acquired additional expertise and experience by teaming up with Petrofina

and Elf-Aquitaine, and more recently with Maersk Oil, Saft or Direct Energie.

Becoming a multi-energy company

While oil was the energy of the 20th century, natural gas and decarbonized power are central

to the energy system of tomorrow. Natural gas is necessary to the energy transition, as a

support for the rise of intermittent renewables and as a substitute for coal, which emits twice

as much CO2 in power generation. TotalEnergies is currently the world’s third-largest player

in liquefied natural gas (LNG). And in electricity, we are one of the most dynamic solar and

wind power developers in the world. Electricity is the energy at the heart of decarbonization

and the 21st century will clearly be electric.

Driving the energy transition

Since 2020, we have been resolutely implementing a transition strategy anchored around two

pillars: hydrocarbons (including LNG) and electricity. We have the ambition to successfully

achieve our transition and support our customers with theirs. Our challenge is to supply the

world with the affordable energy required for its development while also reducing emissions.

That is the “just, orderly and equitable” transition called for by COP28. Drawing on the pioneer

spirit that guides us, we will continue to adjust and adapt as needed to be part of the story of

energy for another 100 years!

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels,

natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are

committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as

many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development

in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.