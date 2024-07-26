REA commits to Nigeria’s Green Economy Revolution at Oriental News Summit

The Ag. Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, has called for a sustained push towards a Green Economy based future for Nigeria.

Engr Abba Abubakar Aliyu stated this on Thursday July 25, 2024 at the Oriental News Summit which had the theme “Green Economy, Sustainable Growth, and Infrastructure Transformation.”.

Represented by the South West Zone Coordinator of REA, Engr Dolapo Boyejo, the REA MD Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), in his keynote address underscored the vital role of energy in driving sustainable development.

“Nigeria stands at a critical juncture with vast renewable resources capable of fueling economic expansion, job creation, and improving livelihoods for millions. At REA, we’re at the forefront of this transformative journey”, stated Engr Aliyu.

Our focus on rural electrification extends beyond mere access to electricity; it’s about catalyzing economic activity, empowering communities, and paving the path towards a sustainable future. Through our initiatives, we’re narrowing the energy gap, fostering resilient livelihoods, and enhancing access to essential services.

“Realizing a green economy demands a holistic approach, necessitating collaboration among government, the private sector, and communities alike. Essential investments in renewable energy technologies, grid infrastructure, and energy efficiency are pivotal.

“REA is steadfast in partnering with the private sector to unlock the full potential of rural electrification. We foster an environment conducive to investment, drive innovation, and support entrepreneurship in clean energy solutions.

“Furthermore, we prioritize capacity building and knowledge dissemination. By equipping communities with the requisite skills and resources, we’re laying the groundwork for sustainable participation in the green economy.

Concluding his address, REA helmsman remarked, “As we embark on this challenging yet promising journey, we must seize the opportunities inherent in a green economy. Together, let’s strive to build a prosperous, resilient, and environmentally sustainable Nigeria”.

During the subsequent panel session, Engr. Dolapo Boyeje, representing the REA MD, highlighted the agency’s ongoing efforts and challenges. “At REA, our mandate is to facilitate an enabling environment in the electricity sector. We’re actively partnering to promote the deployment of green energy across Nigeria. Data remains a critical concern, as previously noted.

“We’ve established partnerships with Chinese firms to centrally monitor all our mini-grids and data from our headquarters. This data is instrumental in tracking our impact, including household and community reach. By 2025, our target is to achieve 25% electrification, underscoring the importance of accurate data for measuring progress.

“Beyond household electrification, we’re advancing initiatives like agri-grids, supplying solar mini-grids up to 250 kilowatts to agricultural clusters. We’re committed to ensuring that people benefit from grants facilitated through partnerships with the World Bank and African Development Bank.

“However, accessing these grants is challenging for many developers, as it involves meeting stringent requirements such as energy audits. Insufficient initial audits can lead to project sustainability issues, as observed in cases where projected demand surpasses system capacity.

“Regrettably, media coverage often prioritizes negative events over positive developments like our solar mini-grid launches. This disparity in coverage impedes public awareness of our strides in promoting the green economy. As mentioned earlier, the decreasing upfront costs for renewable energy entry are making it increasingly accessible.

Engr Boyejo however disclosed that it was possible to own a home solar solution by starting small with just one solar panel, a tubular battery, and an inverter; and thereafter progressively expanding.

He concluded by reiterating the call of the REA MD for every Nigerian to do their part and recognize the significance of the endeavours and activities of the REA.