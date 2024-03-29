Champion Newspapers Limited
Ebonyi CP directs adequate deployment of personnel to ensure hitch free Easter celebration

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

 

The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi state Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo has directed all area commanders, Divisional police officers (DPOs) and tactical /operational unit commanders to deploy operational and intelligence assets for effective policing of their domains.

 

The Commissioner made the directive known in a statement issued by the Police Public Relation, Ebonyi command, DSP Joshua Ukandu and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

 

She  warned the Police officers to ensure that the personnel under them operate according to the code of conduct and rules of engagement guiding the police, and guard against unprofessional acts in the course of their duty.

 

The statement reminded the people of  Ebonyi that policing is everyone’s responsibility and urged them to report any suspicious activity within their community to the nearest police station or call the command control room on 07064515001, or PPRO on 08032716251.

 

It said that  CP on behalf of the officers and Men of the command felicitates with all Christian faithful as they mark this year’s Easter.

 

