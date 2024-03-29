Ebonyi CP directs adequate deployment of personnel to ensure hitch free Easter celebration

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

It said that CP on behalf of the officers and Men of the command felicitates with all Christian faithful as they mark this year’s Easter.

“The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command CP Augustina Ogbodo, psc, on behalf of the officers and Men of the command felicitates with all Christian faithful as they mark this year’s Easter.

“Consequently, the CP has directed all area commanders, Divisional police officers (DPOs) and tactical/operational unit commanders to deploy operational and intelligence assets for effective policing of their domains.

“She further warns that they ensure personnel under them operate according to the code of conduct and rules of engagement guiding the police, and guard against unprofessional acts in the course of their duty.

“She concluded by reminding Ebonyians that policing is everyone’s responsibility and urged them to report any suspicious activity within their community to the nearest police station or call the command control room on 07064515001, or PPRO on 08032716251′, the statement concluded.