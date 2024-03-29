Champion Newspapers Limited
PETAN Elects New Leaders in Port-Harcourt, as  Wole Ogunsanya emerges Chairman

18
…New Exco to Run for Two Years

 

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN, has elected new executive members to run the affairs of the association for two years.

 

The press statement by the Publicity Secretary, PETAN, Dr. Innocent Akuvue, revealed that rising from its Annual General Meeting held in Port-Harcourt on Thursday, and the consequent election for new leadership, the exco has emerged.

 

According to the release, the following persons were duly elected to run the affairs of the Association from now till March 2026 after meeting all the criteria by the Electoral Committee.

 

  1. Mr. Wole Ogunsanya – Chairman
  2. Mr. Obi Uzu – Vice Chairman
  3. Mr. Eloka Ejeh – Secretary
  4. Mr. Okey Ukaegbu- Assistant Secretary
  5. Mr. Akin Osuntoki- Financial Secretary
  6. Mr. Okezie Akwiwu – Treasurer
  7. Mr. Chubby Ibe – Conference Chairman
  8. Dr. Innocent Akuvue – Publicity Secretary
  9. Dr. Ibilola Amao – Ex Officio Member
  10. Mr. Chinedu Maduakoh – Ex Officio Member.

 

Meanwhile, the Board was accordingly sworn in and consequently inaugurated by Mr Pedro Egbe, ably supported by Mr Emeka Ene, Chairman & Secretary of BOT respectively..

