PETAN Elects New Leaders in Port-Harcourt, as  Wole Ogunsanya emerges Chairman

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN, has elected new executive members to run the affairs of the association for two years.
The press statement by the Publicity Secretary, PETAN, Dr. Innocent Akuvue, revealed that rising from its Annual General Meeting held in Port-Harcourt on Thursday, and the consequent election for new leadership, the exco has emerged.
According to the release, the following persons were duly elected to run the affairs of the Association from now till March 2026 after meeting all the criteria by the Electoral Committee.
Mr. Wole Ogunsanya – Chairman
Mr. Obi Uzu – Vice Chairman
Mr. Eloka Ejeh – Secretary
Mr. Okey Ukaegbu- Assistant Secretary
Mr. Akin Osuntoki- Financial Secretary
Mr. Okezie Akwiwu – Treasurer
Mr. Chubby Ibe – Conference Chairman
Dr. Innocent Akuvue – Publicity Secretary
Dr. Ibilola Amao – Ex Officio Member
Mr. Chinedu Maduakoh – Ex Officio Member.
Meanwhile, the Board was accordingly sworn in and consequently inaugurated by Mr Pedro Egbe, ably supported by Mr Emeka Ene, Chairman & Secretary of BOT respectively..
