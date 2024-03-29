PETAN Elects New Leaders in Port-Harcourt, as  Wole Ogunsanya emerges Chairman

…New Exco to Run for Two Years

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN, has elected new executive members to run the affairs of the association for two years.

The press statement by the Publicity Secretary, PETAN, Dr. Innocent Akuvue, revealed that rising from its Annual General Meeting held in Port-Harcourt on Thursday, and the consequent election for new leadership, the exco has emerged.

According to the release, the following persons were duly elected to run the affairs of the Association from now till March 2026 after meeting all the criteria by the Electoral Committee.

Mr. Wole Ogunsanya – Chairman Mr. Obi Uzu – Vice Chairman Mr. Eloka Ejeh – Secretary Mr. Okey Ukaegbu- Assistant Secretary Mr. Akin Osuntoki- Financial Secretary Mr. Okezie Akwiwu – Treasurer Mr. Chubby Ibe – Conference Chairman Dr. Innocent Akuvue – Publicity Secretary Dr. Ibilola Amao – Ex Officio Member Mr. Chinedu Maduakoh – Ex Officio Member.

Meanwhile, the Board was accordingly sworn in and consequently inaugurated by Mr Pedro Egbe, ably supported by Mr Emeka Ene, Chairman & Secretary of BOT respectively..