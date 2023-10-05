Ebonyi govt approves N1.9bn Xmas palliative for citizens

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has approved the sum of N1.9 billion Christmas palliative for citizens of the State.

The State Commissioner for Information/Orientation Engr Jude Chikadibia Okpor, made the assertion in Abakaliki the State capital, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of State Executive Council meeting.

According to him, Council considered the memo and approved the sum of N1.9 billion for the purpose.

He said, this will be presented to the State House of Assembly for approval, while 13 member committee chaired by the Secretary to State Government was constituted for its implementation

The Commissioner also said that Governor Nwifuru swore in five newly appointed special assistants and assigned them portfolios.

He said, “Nwifuru tasked the Special Assistants to see their appointment as a call to service, contribute meaningfully to the realization of the vision and development of the State.

Speaking against the backdrop of the ongoing screening exercise in the State Civil Service, Engr Okpor said that the Executive Council resolved to extend the time for the conclusion of the exercise.

“Executive Council resolved to extend the time for the conclusion of the ongoing screening exercise till 30th October, 2023 in order to grant more applicants the opportunity to participate,” he said.

“Council resolved to principally patronize local rice farmers across the state as major source of rice paddy for processing in the industry.

“This is to serve as a way of encouraging local rice farmers in the state as well as increase their production size,” he said.

