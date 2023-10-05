Atiku calls for Obi, Kwankwaso, Nigerians support over Tinubu’s ‘Forged’ Certificate

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called on the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso to join his quest for “justice” in controversy around President Bola Tinubu’s certificate.

It was gathered reported that Atiku requested the release of President Tinubu’s certificate from the Chicago State University.

The former Vice President sorted the credentials over the suspicion that the certificate Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not be authentic.

Following the release of the certificate, Atiku called on Obi, Kwankwaso, and other Nigerians to join his quest for “justice” over the matter.

Atiku made the call during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “Let me call on all well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thoughts, our religious, traditional, community and political leaders and in particular, Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and the leaders of every political party in Nigeria and indeed every single person who loves this country as I do and who wishes nothing but the best for this country as I do, to join me in this campaign to enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality, and uprightness in our country and our government. This is a task for every one of us.”

