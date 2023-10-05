Alleged N4.8bn fraud: Ibeto’s absence stalls his arraignment in court by EFCC again

ARINZE NWAFOR

Chief Cletus Ibeto has failed to appear in Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja again where he is set to be arraigned for alleged advanced fee fraud of N4.8 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ibeto, a businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Ibeto Energy Development Company, stalled his trial before Justice I.O. Ijelu by being absent from court for the second time.

Ibeto’s counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, stood in for the businessman in court on Thursday.

EFCC sued Ibeto, alongside his company, Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings Ltd, for crimes bordering on allegations of obtaining by false pretences, fraudulent conversion of property, criminal breach of trust, forgery and deception against Dozzy Oil & Gas Ltd and Chief Dr. Daniel Chukwudozie.

The Counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, told the court that on September 28, 2023, it adjourned Ibeto’s arraignment due to the defendant’s absence, whom his counsel claimed had a medical issue but promised to provide in court on October 5.

“Your lordship had adjourned this matter till today (Thursday) based on the application of the defendants, for them to appear today for arraignment;

“The senior counsel appeared for them that day and pleaded with your lordship that the first defendant had a medical issue,” the EFCC counsel said.

Ikpeazu told the court that he did not have Ibeto’s medical report with him in court, but was of the “firm view that this (fraud lawsuit) is a matter that can be resolved, and if given some time it can be resolved.”

The EFCC counsel told the court that he agrees that a plea bargain is encouraged even in criminal matters.

Rotimi, however, maintained that the EFCC gave Ibeto and Chukwudozie, and their respective companies, the opportunity to resolve their differences, but they did not seize the opportunity before they filed the charges.

“There should be an arraignment first and the court will assume jurisdiction to do anything,” Rotimi submitted.

Justice Ijelu, upon hearing the sides in the matter, noted that it seemed to him as though the defence counsel was trying to deceive the court.

Justice Ijelu said, “The court believes that when counsel, (and) senior counsel at that, appears before the court and informs the court that an action will be taken and based on that (an) adjournment was sought, it is the view of the court that the action must be taken.”

“The court exists for strict business and does not want to believe that the learned senior counsel deceived the court by taking adjournment at the last date, and pleaded passionately that he would bring the medical report today, and that whatever happens, he will be here today,” the Judge said.

Justice Ijelu held that the counsel to the defendant must be seen as taking his words seriously, particularly a senior counsel and that appearing on the chosen date to say that the defendant is still healing was not acceptable.

“One wonders the type of example you are setting for junior counsel, and this court is not pleased with that. This is the third time that this case will be called and nothing has been done about it,” the Judge said.

Justice Ijelu held that Ibeto cannot be shielded from coming to court and that if there will be a plea bargain eventually, the defendant has to come and take his plea before the court can assume jurisdiction.

In the 10-count charge filed by the EFCC against Ibeto, his company and Odoh Holdings Ltd, Count one reads: “That Chief Cletus Ibeto, Ibeto Energy Development Ltd and Odoh Holdings Ltd between June 2016 and May 2017 within the jurisdiction of the court by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained from Dozzy Oil & Gas Ltd and Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, the sum of N4.8 billion purporting same to be a consideration for 22.6536 hectares of land which he claimed to have at the end of Reclamation Road Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State by a deed of sublease executed by Odoh Holdings and Ibeto Energy Development Ltd when he only had 7.9 hectares of the said land.”

Also, Count three of the charge reads: “That Chief Cletus Ibeto, Ibeto Energy Development Ltd and Odoh Holdings Ltd on or about January 30, 2018, allegedly with intent to defraud forged a Deed Of Sublease between Odoh Holdings Ltd and Ibeto Development Ltd purportedly, registered as No 47, Page 47, Vol. 280 of the Lands Registry, Rivers State wherein they claimed that Odoh Holdings Ltd acquired leasehold interest in respect of 22.6536.”

The EFCC also accused the defendants of obtaining N2.5 billion from their victim as consideration for a non-existent 14.1 hectares of land.

The offences are contrary to Section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act 2006, Section 365(3d) and (e), and Section 366 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Ijelu adjourned the matter to the 3rd of November 2023 for arraignment.

