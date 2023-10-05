ICPC seeks DSS collaboration on UNICAL sex scandal

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has sought the collaboration of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the University of Calabar (UNICAL) Sex Scandal matter involving Professor Cyril NDIFON, the erstwhile Dean of Faculty of Law of the Institution.

This was disclosed to journalists in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications in the Service Dr Peter Afunnaya on Thursday in Abuja

The Commission he said had disclosed the refusal of NDIFON to honour its several invitations thus his eventual arrest in Calabar, Cross River State by its operatives on 4th October, 2023 based on a Court Order.

However, the Service, following the Commission’s request and in the spirit of interagency cooperation, supported it for a successful operation.

This according to the release is to guide public understanding of the latest developments on the matter.

