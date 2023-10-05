Lagos First Lady unveils Y2023 Cowlso Nwc Programmes

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has unveiled activities lined up for the anticipated 23rd National Women’s Conference, an initiative of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), noting that this year’s conference will feature over 5,000 women.

Speaking at a press briefing held at Lagos House, Ikeja, Dr. Sanwo-Olu explained that the annual programme has earned a remarkable reputation and assumed the status of a purpose-driven international conference through which women are galvanized and inspired to make a difference.

She said this year’s edition of the National Women’s Conference is tailored towards assisting women to be more productive and positively influence the society.

According to her, the theme for this year’s Conference is “Unleash Your Potential” and will be a combination of both virtual and physical participation, noting that the conference will commence on Tuesday, 17th and run till Thursday, 19th October 2023 at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

The First lady who doubles as the Chairman of Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials expressed that the conference will have the attendance of eminent personalities such as the mother of the Nation and Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator OluremiTinubu CON, OON as the mother of the Day and Special Guest of Honour.

In her words “Other Special Guests of Honour gracing this year’s grand event are, His Excellency, President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Senator GodswillAkpabio, Governor of Oyo State, Engr. SeyiMakinde and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State”.

She further noted that the conference will feature over 5000 participants physically and virtually from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Lagos State Government, other State Government delegates, political groups, civil society, and other organizations.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu affirmed that a team of seasoned facilitators and panelists will extensively discuss germane topics affecting women such as Health, Agriculture and Food Security, Education, Empowerment, Cyber Security, Harnessing the power of digital technology, family and lifestyle.

She highlighted some of the Pre-Conference activities which include the COWLSO Fun Day for all members to unwind and an Awareness Walk slated for Saturday, 7th October at Epe.

The First Lady encouraged the public to follow the various activities of the conference through the official website and other social media platform of the body.

“We want to appeal to our people to connect through the live streaming on www.lagosonline.tv and www.COWLSO.org.ng; on Facebook www.facebook.com/followlasg,@WeAreCowlso or @OfficeOfLagosStateFirstLady”, she stated.

Our platform according to her also include; Instagram where viewers can follow @WeAreCowlso and YouTube/Google+ @ YouTube.com/lasgpage.

In her remarks, the Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Prof. Dr. OlufunkeAdeyeye examined that the conference for the women is not only about sharing insight but ensuring the women are motivated to go beyond their comfort zone as the theme encapsulates their collective aspiration to break free from various constraints, limitations and barriers.

Prof. Adeyeye opined that the conference will provide participants an opportunity to create a symphony of ideas that will bring out the best in them.