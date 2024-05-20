Discipleship and Vision 2032 Take Center Stage at RCCG TEAP Retreat in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

It was a sunny afternoon on May 17, 2024, when participants began arriving at the Church auditorium, Goshen Estate, Kevin Road, for the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), TEAP 2024.

Workers/Ministers Retreat.

Although some participants, particularly the Rapporteurs and Technicians, arrived as early as 1:15 pm, the meeting started behind schedule at 6:45 pm with an opening prayer led by Deaconess Funke Adegunde.

The praise and worship session, led by Sis Favour Akarasi, followed immediately, filling the auditorium with melodious voices and uplifting songs. The session ran from 6:55 pm to 7:8 pm, setting the tone for the retreat.

Pastor Evaristus Azodoh took the pulpit at 7:10 pm, delivering the welcome charge and introducing the theme of the program: “Making Disciples for Effective Church Growth” (Matthew 28:19). He emphasized the importance of understanding the basic concepts of discipleship, nurturing souls, and being rooted in Christ.

The first talk, delivered by Pastor Isaac Ohiozua at 7:25 pm, focused on the core mandate of discipleship in the kingdom of God. He highlighted the significance of dealing with the flesh and the need for disciples to have a good report and be a good example in every good work.

After a brief dinner break, the second talk began at 9:15 pm, with Pastor Isaac Ohiozua lamenting the absence of discipleship in many churches and ministries. He emphasized that discipleship is the transportation of life from one person to another and that it requires a relationship with Jesus Christ.

The first day of the retreat ended with a closing prayer and announcements by Deacon Paul Amade, followed by participants dispersing to their respective rooms at 11:15 pm.

The second day, May 18, 2024, began with a prayer road walk from 6:05 am to 6:36 am, followed by a worship session led by Sis Doyin Kolawole. Pastor Mrs. Ngozi Azodoh took the Open Heaven at 6:50 am, speaking on “Bannishing Fear.”

The day’s activities continued with praise and worship sessions, talks, and intercessory prayers. Pastor Julious Adegunde spoke on “The Man That Feets God’s Work” (Isaiah 6:8), emphasizing the need for participants to ensure they are in right standing with God.

Pastor Isaac Ohiozua’s talk highlighted the four dimensions of discipleship, and he made an altar call, followed by prayers for interested participants. The provincial Pastor, Joshua, spoke on “Vision 2032” (Hebrews 12:1-3, Habakkuk 2:1-3), emphasizing the importance of running with vision and making disciples.

The Questions and Answers session began at 1:38 pm, with participants seeking clarification on various aspects of discipleship and vision 2032. The final closing prayers were offered by Pastor Isaac Ohiozua at 2:38 pm, marking the end of the 2024 TEAP Workers and Minister’s retreat at 2:45 pm.

Throughout the retreat, participants were encouraged to embrace discipleship, run with vision, and make a commitment to serve God and His kingdom. The event was a success, with participants leaving with a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper understanding of their roles as workers and ministers in the kingdom of God.