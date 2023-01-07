Cleric advises Christians to vote credible leaders who have their welfare at heart in 2023 general elections.

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the chairman of conference of United Evangelical Church, Rev. (Dr.) Samuel Udeme Ebukiba has called on faithful of the church, not only to be law abiding but to get their permanent voter cards (PVC), and be ready to exercise their franchise wisely by voting for leaders who have their welfare at heart.

The advice formed the crux of his address presented at the just concluded 135th international annual conference held at the Uyo area conference headquarters of the church, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Attended by over seven hundred and seventy five delegates, the conference which had as its theme “More great things of gladness” drawn from Psalms 126: 1-3, the clergyman also advised them to vote politicians who seek good of Nigeria, not those whose words and actions are likely to plunge this country into another crisis.

“Brethren, we are drawing near to another election year in which we shall elect leaders for the different tiers of governance.

“Please, I advise you to be law abiding and for each of you to use your PVC wisely and elect leaders who have the welfare of the people and good of the nation at heart. And pray for the peace of Nigeria always.”

In area of evangelism which is the mainstay of United Evangelical Church, Rev Ebukiba, a.k.a the Finger of God, said under his watch the gospel has spread to areas, states and more mission fields than has been the case in the past fifty years.

“In the short spell of time that we have decided to go global in obedience to the Great Commission, we have carried the gospel to areas, states and more mission fields than we have done in the past fifty years.”

“Permit me to mention mission fields like Fulani, Kamberi and those in Niger and Benin republics. Our Pastors are no longer limited to the main three languages that were prominent before 2000. The units are expanding such that we now have twenty Area Conferences, eleven Township Superintendencies and six township districts.”

In the spirit of the season, he advised faithful to be their brother’s keepers by sharing with one another.

Welcoming the delegates to the 2022 National annual conference earlier, the area chairman of UEC, Uyo Area conference, Rev. (Dr.) Usen Alexander Umoh, JP saluted the Conference chairman for the choice of the theme of the conference, describing it as very apt, prophetic and hope awakening.

He commended him for the choice of Uyo Area conference to play host to this special conference and called on all the units and thier leaderships to cooperate fully with the conference chairman and Apex office to ensure their collective aspirations were as a church were realized.

The event climaxed with presentation of awards and appreciation of members, prize giving to those that emerged winners in Sunday School competition, ordination of ministers and raising of funds in support of Church conference projects.