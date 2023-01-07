Canadian Minister, Madu lauds Uzodimma over road infrastructure projects in Imo

Canadian Deputy Premier of Alberta and Minister of Skilled Trades and Profession, Hon. Kaycee Madu, has lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma over his numerous people-oriented programmes such as road projects that impact positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens.

Madu spoke on Thursday at his village in Umuevu Okirika Nweke in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, during the burial of his father, Sir George Amajuoyi Madu who died at the age of 90.

The burial Service was held at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church Parish, Umuevu Okirika Nweke.

“We appreciate the great work Governor Hope Uzodimma is doing in Imo State. We will continue to stand with him for the greater good of Imo people. The newly constructed road he has done for my community, here in Okirika, Ahiazu Mbaise is an enduring testament of his love for the Mbaise Nation. We thank him.”

Madu, an attorney and politician has been member, legislative assembly of Alberta in Canada since 2019 and was appointed minister in October 2022.

Governor Uzodimma, who was represented at the burial programme by his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, had conveyed his heartfelt condolences on his behalf and that of his family and the good people of Imo State to the Madu family.

He said the late Sir Madu led a great and remarkable life of impact to his community and the society at large and urged the family not to depart from the good works the deceased left behind.

Prof Njoku congratulated Hon Madu for being a good ambassador of Imo State, Nigeria, the African continent and black race to the Canadian community and government, and urged his kits and kin to emulate him.

Apart from Prof Njoku, other top government officials from Imo State who graced the burial were the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr. Tony Mgbeahuruike and the Sole Administrator of Ahiazu Mbaise, Chief Tony Anakani.