Imo PCRC, Commends Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, Oladimeji, others over fight against Insecurity

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State Police Community Relations Committee, (PCRC), has commended the state Commissioner of police, Mr Danjuma Aboki, and others for their contributions towards the successful fight against Insecurity and other crimes in the state

Also honoured were Chief Superintendent of Police- Oladimiji Oladeyewu in charge of anti-kiddnapping unit as the best crime fighting officer for the year 2023, Inspector Chidi Igwe of the Tiger base as the best investigativeb police officer for the year 2023 as well as Sergeant Anyanwu Onyekachi as the best traffic warden in the state for the year 2023.

Equally honoured by the Committee was Asp. Emeka Nwachukwu as the best Secretary of the year 2023

According to the committee, ” these honours were in appreciation of their impressive performance to ensure the progress of the organization (PCRC).

The honours were bestowed on them at a ceremony marking the 40th Anniversary of the PCRC in the country during which CP Aboki commissioned a transit camp built by the PCRC in Owerri just as the Nollywood chapter of the state PCRC and the Correspondent Chapel of the NUJ in the state were inaugurated.

The acting chairman of the Committee in the state, Mr Chima Chukwunyere in his remarks earlier remembered and commended the Late Inspector General of Police- Etim Inyang for his vision to establish the PCRC while in office in 1984 to bridge the gap between the police and members of the public.

Chukwunyere, explained that the PCRC was intent to ensure that the rich and those in positions of authority connected with the powers that be do not use the police to infringe on the fundamental rights of the poor, the defenceless and innocent members of the public.

Chukwunyere who is the managing Director/CEO of the Domino Paramount Hotel Owerri disclosed that he had offered free hotel accommodation to police officers on transit to the tune of over N2.8 million, saying “we in 2016 emerged as the best operational PCRC in the country.

National Chairman of the PCRC – Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Olaniyan represented by Ambassador Emma Nwosu extolled Chima Chukwunyere as an inspirator, a motivator and a pathfinder whose selfless services has become a lubricant and a propeller to the success of the PCRC in the state.

“When Chukwunyere handed over office, the PCRC in Imo came down to zero and he is qualified to move to zone 9 for greater services to the nation. It is good to follow and to emulate somebody with a vision like Chukwunyere”.

Speaking through his representative – SP Sirojy Fana in charge of the state CID, CP Aboki commended the PCRC for their impressive performance and enjoined them to sustain the spirit.

He assured that the police patrol team would continue its operation to stem the security challenges in some parts of the state, pledging to maintain security in the state.

Also speaking, the chairman of the board of trustee of the PCRC and Ex-South East zonal chairman of the body – Prince Lemy Akakem extolled Chukwunyere as a divine gift to the state. He praised members of the committee for their steadfastness and urged all zonal chairmen of the committee to wake up now that Chukwunyere is back as the helmsman of the Organization.