Excitement as Dr. Emmanuel Abraham, Proprietor of Topfaith University bags Clement Isong memorial excellence award

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The conferment which was one of the highpoints of the 5th Clement Isong memorial lecture and leadership/ Merit Awards 2022, was attended by a galaxy of personalities and stakeholders from education sub sector in Nigeria and beyond.

Among this distinguished audience were renowned academicians, clergy, students and what have you, including a one time vice chancellor of the university of Uyo, Prof. Akpan H. Ekpo who chaired the epoch making occasion, Prof. Ntiedo Umoren of Prof. A.H. Ekpo centre for public policy, University of Uyo and a host of others too numerous to mention.

Umoren also did the review of a book on iconic Late Dr. Clement Isong titled Clement Nyong Isong: A life of Integrity, Discipline and Public service written by Prof. Olutayo Adesina which was relaunched on the occasion.

Noted for his Queen english assent, Prof Umoren who abridged a six page review to just one for want of time and lack of it as the event started far behind schedule due to late arrival of some important guests as a result of adjustment in their flight schedule, described the book as a must read and recommended it to all.

” I consider this a rare privilege and in deed a great honour for me to review a book written about a man who needs no introduction in Nigeria and many parts of the world.

“Prof. Adesina wrote a brilliant biography about a man who we have come to know to have given his all to the service of our great country Nigeria and common humanity. I therefore see the book as a must read and make bold to recommend it for every home and institutional libraries.”

The event which had as a theme, “Rethinking of the future of governance in Nigeria: pitfalls to avoid”, had Prof. Pat Utomi as a guest lecturer . Prof. Utomi whose lecture centered on the theme of the event, described going to occasions very late by government functionaries as one pitfall that must be avoided in future if Nigeria must witness good governance.

He listed several others to Pitfalls include spending of public funds with reckless abandon by our leaders and abandonment of previous projects for new ones just for egoistic purposes thereby wasting resources that could have been useful in other areas.

” In developed climes leaders don’t spend public funds without recourse to accountability as our leaders do here. Going on a private jet to Abuja by Governors to attend federal executive council meeting instead of joining commercial airlines is unacceptable. This is one pitfall that has recked havoc on our economy,” Utomi bemoaned.

However, he expressed happiness that Isong who is being celebrated today was examplary in governance and public service and called on our leaders of today, not only to acquire copies of the book but go home and read and imbibe the contents for purposes of turning a new leaf.

The chairman of the occasion, Prof. Ekpo, himself an astute economist and BOT chairman of Clement Isong Foundation (CIF), before presenting the plaque to Dr. Emmanuel Abraham, explained that the idea behind the exercise was to recognize the values and virtues in lifetime of Late Clement Nyong Isong as an economist, administrator, servant leader, statesman and community leader.

“Clement Isong memorial leadership and Merit Awards which is the 5th this year is our genuine commitment to encourage outstanding leadership, Merit, transparency and integrity in private and Public sectors as modeled and exemplified by the late iconic leader.”

He went further to analyze that the 2022 leadership and Merit Awards were awarded in four categories to deserving nominees from wherever they could be found and seized the opportunity to congratulate Dr. Abraham on his emergence as winner in educational development category.

Other recipients who emerged winners in their respective categories were His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, The executive governor of Akwa Ibom state, award winner in Clement Isong memorial lifetime Achievement Award 2022, Assistant Commissioner of Police Francis Osagie Erhabor, awarded winner in integrity in Public service and Master Valour Mbre Inyang, a Topfaith International secondary school student who bagged the best WASSCE Result in Akwa Ibom state in 2022.

Receiving the Award, Dr. Abraham who was apparently excited latter took time off to shed light on reasons for his excitement.

Hear him: “I was really excited. My excitement was based on a very simple fact that Dr. Clement Nyong Isong is a brand. Is a name that had relevance in economic management, banking and governance.

“A celebrated hero, and if such a heroic celebrant happened to find relevance and expression in me as a living human being I needed to be excited.

Another reason is perhaps simpler. Master Valour Mbre Inyang attended Topfaith International secondary school and graduated in 2022 with the best WASSCE Result in Akwa Ibom state. He is as we speak studying in Germany on scholarship. So for me to have founded a school that could produce such a brilliant brain who also bagged an award of Clement Nyong Isong memorial leadership and Merit Awards in that category and mounted the podium alongside my humble self, I needed to be excited too.”

The citation of Dr. Emmanuel Abraham indicated that he was born on November 11, 1958 as first son of late Deacon Thomas and Mrs Affiong Abraham in Ikot Uba, Mkpatak.

This is not the first time Dr. Abraham has been honoured. He has witnessed a lot of it spanning his schooling and working days, so this was just another day of honour for this son of a carpenter and a living legend of our time.

It was an exciting moment for the Proprietor and chairman of board of directors of Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Essien Udim local government area, Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Emmanuel Abraham as he mounted the podium at Ibom Icon hotels and golf resort for conferment of the distinguished Clement Isong memorial Excellence award on educational development.