Canada: Message for Nigerians as Ogungbangbe freshens up on population Commissioner

Dr Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe has urged Nigerians to see the next head count as a worthy exercise in nation-building and not a contest of interests and power blocs, saying the hues and cries over the past censuses were a result of undue politicisation of demographic efforts in statistical data mass that is purely for planning purposes.

He opined that the modern facilities of demography at the disposal of National Population Commission (NPC) will ensure credibility and reliability of the next census figure to match efforts with costs and meet the expectations of foreign governments, international development agencies and independent observers, local and global.

Dr Ogungbangbe, the ne plus ultra of aviation business, at dawn before the day’s business line in Canada, topped up on the appointment and inauguration of NPC Commissioner, from Osun State, Dr Raheem Amidu Tadese by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the message, the newly minted NPC Commissioner, erstwhile university don and former Honourable Commissioner for Water Resources in the Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola governorship of Osun, is described as a man with sufficient administrative and managerial experiences, a fresh hand to co – man the population commission and ensure, the next census figure is authentic based on enumeration rather than negotiation.

“I hope that the NPC will exude courage and versatility to redress the errors of the past and make the upcoming headcount sine qua non to planning for political and socio-economic progress of this nation,” Dr Ogungbangbe, an optimum politician of the APC in IjesaNorth Federal Constituency declared, stressing that “the application of the hi-tech facilities at NPC will douse speculations that the census figure may be doctored.”

Prince Ogungbangbe, the scion of the Ajagbusi Ekun Ruling House and heir apparent to the reigning Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesa in Oriade local government council area of the state, heartily congratulated the new chieftain of NPC and prayed the royal prayers for continued divine wisdom for him in the task of national development.

OLUSESI writes via isaacolusesi@gmail.com