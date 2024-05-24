I-CSPJ call’s for immediate release, of GLOBALUPFRONT editor in chief

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The recent occurrence, and attack journalist and media practitioner’s are facing increasingly everyday is a major challenges to the profession .

Journalist go through a lot of rigorous process in trying to access information.

IPC’s Centre for Safety and Protection of Journalists (I-CSPJ), Lagos-Nigeria is calling for the immediate release of Globalupfront Editor-in-Chief, Madu Onuorah who was whisked away by men of the Nigerian Police Force at about 6p.m on Wednesday May 22, 2024, at his residence in Lugbe, FCT Abuja.

Information given to, I-CSPJ reveals that, “About ten fully-armed policemen stormed his residence in Lugbe, Abuja, in two Sienna buses.”

“He was arrested in the presence of his wife and children who fruitlessly demanded from the police why they were arresting the head of the family. He was not even allowed to contact his lawyer or any of his relations before he was whisked away to the Lugbe police station,” .

The Executive Director IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade said: “The media once again is under attack. The rate at which journalists and media practitioners are being arrested is alarming and should be of serious concern to all.”

“According to him anyone who has an issue against Madu Onuorah should approach the court of justice and not use the Police to unlawfully infringe his fundamental rights,” .

Arogundade further said” he used the medium to call on the Inspector General of Police to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Madu Onuorah, who at the time of drafting this statement as not been released or charged to court.

However I-CSPJ also calls on other national, regional and international media freedom groups, freedom of expression organisations and human rights bodies to join in the clamour for a free press in Nigerian.