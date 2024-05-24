APC, Renewed Hope Family shut down Rivers in “One Million Man” solidarity march for Tinubu

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers citizens and supporters of President Bola Tinubu, trooped out in their numbers on Thursday as they shut down Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, in a “One Million Man” solidarity march for the president.

The supporters of the president, drawn across the 23 LGAs of the state under the aegis of “Renewed Hope” from both the rulling All Progressives Congress APC, Rivers State chapter and members of the People’s Democratic Party loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike declared their undying support for President Tinubu, displaying different placards and banners.

Daily Champion reports that the mammoth crowd of the president’s supporters marched from GRA Junction in the City, through the ever busy Port Harcourt – Aba Expressway and terminated at the APC Secretariat in the state.

Leader of the rally and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha said the rally was to reaffirm the support of Rivers people under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for President Tinubu.

Okocha, who is also the Rivers State representative on the 7th Board of the NDDC told the mammoth crowd that participated in the rally that President Tinubu is the best thing that has ever happened to Nigeria.

He expressed optimism of Tinubu’s capabilities to fix Nigeria, and appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the president as he is on a journey of reviving the nation’s economy, and to restore the country to being an industrial hub of the World.

The Rivers APC Boss stated that changing the ill fortunes Nigeria has suffered over the years is a process and that the process started the day Tinubu was sworn-in into office and announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said, “Note that Rome was not built in a day. Nigeria suffered political, economic and social cultural setbacks and now we have a leader of a President who has been on the throne for nearly one year, can he possibly unturn the ills of 30, 50 years in just one year?

“It is a process and the process began the day he (Tinubu) took the oath of office. The President was very clear when he said that one thing that eats up Nigeria and our economy which is fuel subsidy is gone. Today Federal, States and local governments are packing money in billions for the development of their areas.

“In the history of this country, I am aware that the first, the biggest and best project that will transversed the length and breath of Nigeria is being constructed under Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, that project is going to cost Nigeria, N50 trillion, that project is the coastal line project.

“The coastal line project is not a promise, it is already ongoing, when that project is completed, it is going to cut across States and will transform economic activities of Nigeria, and restore Nigeria once again to the position of industrial hub of the World. Why will we not continue to support someone who has this kind of vision for Nigerians”? He asked.

Okocha also used the medium to renew the call of the APC in Rivers State on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to officially join the party to help them continue to win elections in the state.

“This man, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike is the game changer, he has the midas touch, it is no longer news that we in the APC have been wooing him to come to Macedonia to help us, this again is one of those attempts to woo him to come to APC to help us so that we will continue to win election for Mr. President, particularly in 2027.”

Speaking further, Chief Okocha condemned recent actions and activities of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, which according to him is an invitation of anarchy and breakdown of law and other in the state.

He accused the governor of beating the drum of war in the state and masterminding the October burning of the hallowed Chambers of the State House of Assembly, which he described as an Iconic structure, the best House of Assembly Complex in Nigeria.

He however appealed to Governor Fubara not allow his actions degenerate to the State of anarchy, noting that in the State of anarchy, it is difficult to be law abiding.

He said, “We want to use this opportunity to draw the attention of Nigerians and the world to the draconian tendencies, decisions of Governor Fubara. Governor Fubara is the reason some Local Government staff have not been paid their salaries. He has unwittingly and arrogantly ceased the allocations that are due some Local councils in the State and he is using g those monies to fan the embers of mischief.

“Rivers State is a very peaceful State. No activities of Government has tended to court cases in Rivers State, however, today the case is different.

“The Governor burnt that iconic structure through his accolades and process and went further to supervise the demolition, because according to him, to stop the Legislature from sitting there. No wonder he said that assembly in the State does not exist.

“It is because he believes that Assembly in the State does not exist that he is busy promulgating decrees in the guise of Executive Orders, as if we’re in a military regime, compelling Assembly of three members who are on suspension, giving them oxygen and say they should come and be sitting inside Government House.

“The Governor by his actions and inaction, by his body language, speech and utterances should not take the State to the point of anarchy, because it is dangerous for a State slipping into a bull in the china’s shop. What does the Governor mean when he said, jungle don mature?” he asked.

He recalled that Rivers State was once like a beautiful bride in Nigeria, an investors haven, but regretted the story has changed today, as companies, agencies and businesses are now leaving the State in their number, because of fear of the unknown.