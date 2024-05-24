Transparency, accountability, inclusive governance our topmost priority, says Mutfwang

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to running a transparent, accountable, and all-inclusive government, aimed at delivering good governance and quality services to the people.

Governor Mutfwang made this commitment during the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Multi-Stakeholders Roundtable and Sensitisation Workshop, held at the Banquet Hall of New Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos.

Highlighting the OGP’s core objective of meeting citizens’ expectations through democratic dividends, Governor Mutfwang emphasized his campaign promise to provide quality governance to the people of Plateau.

“We are actively creating opportunities for investors to participate in the state’s development, ensuring transparency in all transactions. Additionally, we are exploring strategies to leverage our agricultural assets for the benefit of the state,” Governor Mutfwang stated.

The governor also announced plans to revive and reconstruct legacy projects such as the Hill Station Hotel, Plateau Hotel, and Jos Abattoir, with the aim of improving living standards and boosting revenue for further economic development.

Acknowledging the need for transparency and accountability in external funded developmental projects inherited, Governor Mutfwang assured that thorough reviews would be conducted to ensure value for money and benefit for the people.

Manji Wilson, Chief Technical Adviser on Development Partnerships and Diaspora Engagements to the Governor, emphasized the pivotal role of the OGP in Plateau’s development and commended Governor Mutfwang’s unwavering advocacy for transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.

Also addressing the participants, the Executive Director of the CLEEN Foundation, Gad Shamaki lauded Plateau State’s commitment to the OGP and praised Governor Mutfwang’s transparent and accountable governance. He also applauded the appointment of innovative youths and women in key roles, to drive the agenda of transparency and accountability forward.

Shamaki noted that Plateau State has gone through a lot in terms of insecurity and praised the courage of Governor Mutfwang in changing the narratives.