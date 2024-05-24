Plateau Government partners Int’l NGOs to address humanitarian needs of vulnerable persons

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with International Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to address the humanitarian crisis orchestrated by violent attacks on innocent communities in the state.

Governor Mutfwang made this known when the Forum of International NGOs hosted him to a dinner on Wednesday in Abuja. He expressed gratitude to the Forum for their immense contributions towards improving the living condition of victims of violence in the state and assured them of the unwavering commitment of his administration to work with them.

Highlighting the challenges currently faced by the victims, Governor Mutfwang said so many households have been displaced from their ancestral homes, and need interventions from individuals and philanthropists for survival.

He reiterated the desire of his administration to partner with the NGOs to reduce the burden and hardship faced by these vulnerable persons in the state.

He added that his Government has put in place the right framework for reputable partners to come to the state to invest and contribute their quota in addressing the humanitarian needs of the people.

Governor Mutfwang expressed hope that Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges and regain its rightful place in the comity of nations. He added that despite the security challenges in Plateau, Jos has remained one of the most peaceful cities in Northern Nigeria.

The Governor also said his administration is focused on strengthening healthy relationships, reviving agriculture, improving health care delivery and education as well as rejuvenating the transportation sector to reduce the hardships being faced by citizens.

He said the urban renewal drive of his administration, is aimed at creating a conducive atmosphere for business transactions for all citizens, regardless of ethnic and religious background. He assured that he will continue to run a transparent, accountable and inclusive government in order to build the trust and confidence of partners to invest in the state.

Manji Wilson, Chief Technical Adviser on Development Partnerships and Diaspora Engagements to the Governor, highlighted the potentials of Plateau State and said the people are hospitable, accommodative, friendly and open for genuine business transactions.

Thomas Hill, Country Director Norwegian Refugee Council expressed the willingness of the International Non Governmental Organizations to partner with the Governor in providing interventions to better the lots of the people.

He appealed to the Governor to ensure adequate funding for Plateau State Peace Building Agency to ensure sustainability in the projects they will execute in the state. Numerous Country Directors of NGOs also aligned with the vision of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang in building a peaceful, united and prosperous state.