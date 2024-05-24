Police arrest influencer accusing E-Money of dating Junior Pope’s widow

Popular business mogul Emeka Okonkwo who is popularly known as E-Money has taken to instagram to announce that one of those accusing him of having an affair with Late Junior Pope’s widow, and having a hand in the death of the Nollywood actor has been apprehended by the police.

E-Money announced this on Thursday, barely a week after he debunked all allegations about having romantic affairs with Junior Pope’s widow, Jennifer Awele.

It was reported that E-money had made a commitment to support the family of his deceased friend, Late Obumneme Odonwodo also known as Junior Pope, who drowned in Anam River hile returning from a movie set.

Following the allegations, E-money had expressed his intentions towards bringing the social media content creators and bloggers who had accused him falsely to book and urged the public to cooperate with him on that quest.

Okonkwo posted a video of one of the apprehended suspect in handcuffs with the caption: “I’m relieved to share that one of the individuals responsible for the character assassination against me has been prosecuted. This is a significant step towards ending the scourge of cyber bullying.”

He extended his gratitude to the police for fishing out one of two social media influencers and numerous bloggers who accused him falsely.

He wrote, “My heartfelt gratitude goes out to the diligent officers of the Nigerian Police Force for their unwavering commitment to justice.”

