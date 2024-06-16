Eid-el-Kabir: First Lady Oluremi Tinubu felicitates Muslim faithful

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extends her heartfelt felicitations to Muslim faithful across the nation.

In her message through her Senior Special Adviser on Media, Busola Kukoyi, she emphasized the significance of this celebration, which serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of submission to the will of Allah, sacrifice, obedience, dedication, and unwavering trust in God, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (ASW).

She encouraged all to embrace the spirit of sacrifice and faith, which resonates deeply in these times, and to share their blessings with neighbors, particularly those less privileged.

Senator Tinubu wished the nation a blessed Eid, praying that God’s blessings be upon the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Eid Mubarak.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng