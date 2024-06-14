Army intensifies fight against insecurity, declares three kidnap kingpins wanted

EMMANUEL AWARI-Jalingo

In a strategic move to combat the menace of kidnapping and criminal activities in Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) executed a decisive clearance operation on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

The operation resulted in the successful destruction of multiple kidnappers’ camps and recovery of valuable items in Chinkai Forest of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde said:

“Acting on actionable intelligence reports detailing the continuous criminal activities by terrorist groups sheltering in the Chinkai Forest, troops of 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS launched the clearance operation.

“The troops meticulously combed through the dense forest areas notorious for harboring kidnappers’ camps, prompting the terrorists to flee upon sighting the advancing troops.

He gave the names of the wanted kidnapping kingpins as Isah, Shagari, Dogo, and Teller.

According to him, during the operation, the troops recovered valuable items from the dismantled camps, including 12 mobile phones, 3 international passports, and various mystical charms utilized by the criminals.

“This successful clearance operation demonstrates the unwavering commitment of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS to confront insecurity headlong in Taraba State.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by promptly reporting any suspicious activities within their communities.

“The Nigerian Army continues to prioritize the safety and security of all citizens, and operations such as this to reaffirm our dedication towards eradicating criminal elements that threaten the peace and stability of Taraba State and environs – he said.

