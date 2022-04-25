Champion Newspapers Limited
Assistant Pastor Hannah Opara ,Thanksgiving Service for relocation /birthday celebration held in Lagos

By Peter
Husband of the Celebrant, Nigerian journalist base in Abuja Mr. Anayo Opara; his wife  Assistant Pastor Hannah Opara ,praising God at the thanksgiving service held at Redeemed Christian Church of God Olowo-ira in Lagos on 25/4/2022 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Mr Anayo Opara his wife Assistant Pastor Hannah (both Middle)  cutting the birthday cake with RCCG  Pastors.

Mr Anayo Opara his wife Assistant Pastor Hannah (both Middle)  cutting the birthday cake with the teachers.

 Mr Anayo Opara his wife Assistant Pastor Hannah (both Middle) cutting the  cake with media colleagues .

Mr Anayo Opara his wife Assistant Pastor Hannah (both Middle) pose with their Children during the Thanksgiving Service for relocation /birthday celebration held at the RCCG in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

