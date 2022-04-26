President Buhari mourns Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family of former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, who passed away on Monday, April 25th, 2022.

President Buhari sympathises with Government and people of Rivers State over the loss of the political stalwart, democrat and administrator, who served differently as Minister of Aviation, Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Minister of Tourism, leaving a legacy of distinguished service to the nation.

The President notes the historic roles Alabo Graham-Douglas played in entrenching democratic rule and a liberal culture, joining well meaning Nigerians and global leaders to stand and speak for justice and fairness, while promoting grassroots development among his people.

President Buhari believes the investments of the departed in people and building of institutions will be remembered by posterity.

The President prays that the Almighty God will grant his soul a peaceful rest, and comfort his family.

