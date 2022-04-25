Son of Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche, Prelate Methodist Church of Nigeria, Rev Ebenezar Uche weds Esomchi Nwaobiaia at Hoare’s Methodist Cathedral Sabo Yaba Lagos

The Couple Rev Ebenezar Uche and his wife Former Miss Esomchi Nwaobiaia.

L-r… Archbishop of Methodist Umuahia Dioceses Chibuzo Opoko; Parents of the bride Mr Chidi & Mrs Ngozichukwuka Nwaobiaia, Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo -OLu , The Couple Rev Ebenezar Uche his wife Former Miss Esomchi Nwaobiaia, Parents of the Groom Mrs. Florence Nneoma Uche her Husband Prelate Methodist Church of Nigeria His Eminence Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche ; Secretary of conference (MCN) Rev Michael Akinwale; Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN ) Chairman Lagos Bishop Stephen Adegbite.

L-r… Lady Adejoke Okeowo her husband Billionaire Philanthropist Sir Olu Okeowo, Parents of the groom Prelate Methodist Church of Nigeria His Eminence Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche ; his wife Mrs. Florence Nneoma Uche.

L-r… Mrs. Florence Nneoma Uche. Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters Senator Florence Ita -Giwa ; His Eminence Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche.

L-r … Secretary of conference (MCN) Rev Michael Akinwale; the Couple Rev Ebenezar Uche his wife Esomchi, during the presentation of marriage certificate .

L-r… Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu , The Couple Rev Ebenezar Uche his wife Former Miss Esomchi Nwaobiaia, Parents of the Groom Mrs. Florence Nneoma Uche her Husband Prelate Methodist Church of Nigeria His Eminence Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche ;Chaplain of Aso Rock Villa Pastor Seyi Malomo his Wife pastor (Mrs.) Obiagrli Malomo .

L-r… Resident Pastor Dunamis International Gospel Centre Isolo Branch .Pastor Daniel Igoche; Prelate daughter Mrs. Chinwendu Odi ,her husband Mr Chris Odi ;SSA to Minister of Mines and Steel development . Barrister Chijioke Udeogu.

L-r… Secretary of conference (MCN) Rev Michael Akinwale; The Archishop of Archdiocese of Lagos Most Rev Dr . Isaac Ayo Olawuyi ; Archbishop of Methodist Umuahia Dioceses ,Chibuzo Opoko.

L-r...Very Rev. Oladipo Daramola; Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN ) Chairman Lagos Bishop Stephen Adegbite.

The Couple Rev Ebenezar Uche his wife former Miss Esomchi Nwaobiaia, cutting their wedding cake.

Lady ikechukwu , with princess Peace Igwe .

The Couple Rev Ebenezar Uche his wife Former Miss Esomchi Nwaobiaia, parents of the groom His Eminence Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche, his wife Florence ,(all middle ) pose with Boys High School Ihube Okigwe Old Boys association Lagos Branch ; during the Wedding of Prelate Son at Hoare’s Methodist Cathedral Sabo Yaba in Lagos on 23/4/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

